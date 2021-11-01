Multiversus: new characters and settings from the new ‘Warner Bros.’ Smash Bros.’ leak

Masahiro Sakurai announced a few weeks ago the last fighter to arrive at the Super Smash Bros.. Ultimate, while Nickelodeon also released their own fighting video game featuring their company’s iconic characters. Now, Warner doesn’t want to be left behind and would announce Multiversus, a title in which characters like Johnny Bravo, Scorpion and Shaggy would face each other in intense combat.

Multiversus, also known as Warner Bros., is the name of a supposed new fighting video game that has caught the attention of gamers fanatical about cartoons, as characters from franchises like Scooby Doo, The Lord of the Rings, Adventure Hour, Looney Tones, among others would become fighters.



The Twitter Horror rep account for multiversus surprised thousands of Internet users after posting a series of images related to Multiversus, showing some scenarios, game modes and more characters.

Remember that at first it was mentioned that the base game would come with nine fighters: Stephen Universe, Batman, Harley Quinn, Finn, Jake, Shaggy, Superman, Wonder Woman, Gandalf, Rick Sanchez, Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry and a green dragon (original character).

According to the informant, this list would increase with the entry of Pedro Flintstones, Johnny Bravo, Mad Max, Scorpion, Sub Zero and Arya, from Game of Thrones. While it is not detailed whether they will make it to Multiversus as DLC characters, they will be unlocked through quests or will be available from the title’s release.

On the other hand, images are shown that would correspond to the scenarios of Rick and Morty, Finn’s tree house and the ‘baticueva’, which would have several variants; in addition, 1 vs. games. 1 and 2 vs. are revealed. two.



According to IGN, the filter mentioned that a percentage system will be implemented to measure damage, a feature similar to that of Super Smash Bros. However, it is important to take these details with tweezers, as Warner Bros. has not yet announced Multiversus.

