Musk says he sells shares if the UN shows that $6 billion will solve hunger

Elon Musk said he would sell some of his Tesla shares “now” if the UN shows that $6 billion can end the world’s hunger crisis. The speech was made yesterday on a social network in response to a statement by the director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley.

In an interview with the American channel CNN, Beasley urged the richest to unite to “go forward now, on a single basis” to help solve the hunger issue.

“It’s $6 billion to help 42 million people who will literally die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley told Connect the World. The amount equates to about 2% of Musk’s net wealth, second on the world’s richest list. First place is Jeff Bezos.

“If WFP (the acronym for the UN’s anti-hunger program) can describe in this Twitter thread exactly how $6 billion will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla shares right now,” Musk posted. “But it must be open source accounting, so that the public can see precisely how the money is spent,” added the businessman.

Beasley responded by saying the agency has transparent tools for analysis, and stressed that “$6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people from the brink of hunger.”

If WFP can describe this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

According to CNN, last week Tesla became the sixth company in US history to be worth $1 trillion.