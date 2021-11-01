Mysterious mummies found in China’s desert bring an unusual past

Scientists have just released new discoveries about mummies found in China’s Tarim Basin. The material was in an excellent state of preservation, which happened naturally by dry desert air, and new genetic analysis found that these people lived about 2,000 years ago.

According to researchers, the mummies are different from other ancient inhabitants of the region, with more Western features. These people wore colorful woolen clothing, and were buried alongside the remains of what represents an agricultural crop, such as cattle, sheep, goats, wheat, barley, cheese and millet.

The research also reveals a very peculiar detail about the place where the mummies were found in the arid desert: in boat-shaped coffins covered with cow skins. The study concluded, with the analysis, that they were direct descendants of the ancient Northern Eurasians (ANE), hunter-gatherers who lived in Eurasia and Siberia. Even though they disappeared about 10,000 years ago, the genetic footprint of these ancestors can still be found in today’s indigenous peoples of the Americas and Siberia.

According to the scientists, the discovery is curious because burials on boats and woolen clothing are not associated with the desert. Furthermore, this population was not new to the area, even though their ancestry was derived from there. Christina Warriner, a professor of anthropology at Harvard and senior author of the study, says that even genetically isolated, the Bronze Age peoples of the Tarim Basin were cosmopolitan.

“They built their cuisine around wheat and dairy products from West Asia, and medicinal plants, such as ephedra, from Central Asia,” says the researcher. The study also found that they did not mix with closer populations, forming a genetic isolation, unlike other populations that lived in the same region and in the same period.

The team of scientists also analyzed the genetics of five other remains from 3000 to 2800 years ago, from the neighboring Dzungarian basin, bringing a very different story. These mummies were descended from both local populations, as well as Western shepherds who have genetic links with the people of the Bronze Age Yamna culture.

The study was published in the scientific journal Nature.

Source: IFL Science