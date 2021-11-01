National debt renegotiation effort starts today

From today (1st) until November 30th, individuals with overdue debts will be able to renegotiate their debts in the National Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance Mutirão. Promoted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the Central Bank, the National Consumer Secretariat of the Ministry of Justice and the Senate, the initiative will also promote financial education courses.

Interested parties must register at the site consumer.gov.br, created by Senacon and with the adhesion of more than 160 financial institutions. After completing the registration, the debtor must choose the institution with which they wish to do business, report the problem and place the order. The bank or finance company has up to 10 days to review the application and submit a proposal.

The novelty of this edition is in the development of a sitand specific for the debtor to prepare the negotiation. At the address mutirao.febraban.org.br, it is possible to get guidance before inserting the proposal on the Senacon platform. Among the information that can be obtained on the page are the list of debts, when it is worth participating in the joint effort and the portion of the budget that can be allocated to pay the debts.

Febraban’s page also has a link to the Registrato, the Central Bank system that publishes an extract of the information of a person with financial institutions, including the list of debts in their name. O site it also provides the Financial Health Index (ISF) of each debtor.

financial education

According to Febraban, the focus on financial education represents one of the main differentials of this year’s task force. The objective is to prepare consumers for the negotiation itself, preventing the user from being at a disadvantage when dealing with financial institutions and reducing the risk of debtors’ recurrence.

Debts without assets pledged as collateral, which are in arrears and in the name of a natural person and have been contracted from banks or finance companies may be part of the joint effort. According to the Central Bank, the technical cooperation agreement between the agency and Febraban to develop coordinated financial education actions is part of the BC# Agenda, a list of priorities and strategies of the monetary authority.