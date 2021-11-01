National effort to renegotiate debt starts this Monday – News

As of this Monday (1st), those who have overdue debts with financial institutions will be able to participate in the Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance. The event, which runs until November 30, allows the debtor to have the opportunity to pay off debts, in addition to receiving financial guidance.

Promoted by the Central Bank, together with Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), the National Consumer Secretariat and the Federal Senate, this year’s campaign will focus on financial education.

To start negotiating a debt in arrears, the debtor must register on the platform consumer.gov.br. Then, you need to choose the institution you want to negotiate with and report the problem. The bank has up to 10 days to review the request and submit a proposal.

A specific page was developed (mutirao.febraban.org.br) with step-by-step negotiation. The measure is intended to help debtors prepare for the negotiation, with information on how to find out what their debts are, when it is worth participating in the joint effort and how much of the budget can be allocated to pay these debts at the time of negotiation.

On the page, those interested in participating in the program will find, for example, a link to the Registry, through which it is possible to access the list of debts in their name with financial institutions.

“It is a joint action that not only contributes to reestablishing the financial balance of families, but, above all, promotes financial education, which is essential for consumers to be able to avoid risky indebtedness, have more information about banking products and services and improve your financial health,” says Issac Sidney, president of Febraban.

Through the website, according to the institution, it is possible to track debts throughout the national financial system; calculate how much of the personal budget can be allocated to monthly payment in a negotiation; consult your ISF (Financial Health) index, until the final submission of proposals according to the creditor institutions on the platform consumer.gov.br.

Service

Joint Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance

When: from November 1st to November 30th

Adresses: consumer.gov.br

mutirao.febraban.org.br

Promotion: Central Bank, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks), National Consumer Secretariat and Federal Senate