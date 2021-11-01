Neighbors of farm where bandits were killed report dawn of terror – General

Farm where the crime of the new bandwagon occurred (photo: Alterosa TV/Reproduction) Neighbors to one of the farms in Varginha, in the south of Minas, where the clash with the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and bandits happened, they reported to



Alterosa Sul de Minas



,



a real terror. The action left 25 thugs dead and did not harm any police officers.

A local neighbor, identified only as Caroline, says her husband had to put his son under the bed to protect himself. “Total despair. My son was in despair crying. We only thought about his life, we thought that someone could come in and shoot there”, he says. “I can’t say how it was, it was too strong. It looked like they were exploding bombs, grenades, I don’t know, a lot,” he said.

Another resident of the same block, identified as Rosana, still says that she left home when she heard the shots. ” bomb. Rojo that they released. Get outside. I talked to the cops because they were in my backyard. They asked me if anyone was hiding in the house, I said no, it was quiet. Lots of shots, it was scary,” he said.

Also according to Rosana, she didn’t hide because she thought it might be fireworks.

The action took place in two farms. According to the PRF, in the first confrontation, 18 criminals were killed. In this action, 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades and bulletproof vests.

Another part of the gang was in a second farm. In a new confrontation, seven more criminals were killed and more weapons recovered and a large amount of explosives. 10 stolen vehicles were also found.

No police or civilians were injured. The case will be forwarded to the Civil Police.