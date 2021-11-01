Nelson Freire, greatest Brazilian pianist, dies at 77 years old – Culture

The Brazilian pianist died at dawn this Monday, the 1st Nelson Freire, at 77 years old. He was at his home in Rio de Janeiro. The news was confirmed to state by your businesswoman. Freire was one of the greatest Brazilian artists, with a career that took him to the main stages of the world.

The cause of Nelson Freire’s death has not yet been released.

Freire suffered an accident while walking in Rio de Janeiro in 2019 and underwent shoulder surgeries. His return to the stage was scheduled for last year, but the recitals were canceled due to the pandemic. Two months ago, he canceled his participation as a juror in the Chopin Competition in Warsaw.

Nelson Freire’s Story

Born in 1944, in the city of Boa Esperança, Minas Gerais, Nelson Freire demonstrated his talent with the piano precociously. After all, at the age of 3, he was already playing the instrument and impressed family members.

Afterwards, his family left the city of Minas Gerais and went to Rio de Janeiro. There, Freire began to receive guidance from pianists Nise Obino and Lúcia Branco. It worked: at age 12, he became one of the winners of the Rio de Janeiro International Piano Competition.

With that, he never left the piano again and presented a meteoric career. At the age of 19, he won first place in the Vianna da Motta International Competition, in Lisbon. At the age of 24, he debuted with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

Time magazine, after a presentation in the United States, called him “one of the greatest pianists of this or any other generation”.

Freire, then, managed to achieve national and international success. He has played in over 70 countries and was the only Brazilian to be included in the Great pianists of the 20th century, a 100-volume collection of recordings by 72 pianists released worldwide.

He has also worked with prestigious conductors such as André Previn, Rudolf Kempe, Pierre Boulez, Kurt Masur and Lorin Maazel.