Nelson Freire, one of the most talented pianists in the world, dies in Rio aged 77 | Rio de Janeiro

The pianist Nelson Freire, considered one of the biggest in the world, died in Rio at dawn this Monday (1st), at the age of 77.
The musician was at home. The causes of death have yet to be revealed.
Pianist Nelson Freire performs at the festive opening of the Londrina International Music Festival — Photo: International Music Festival/Disclosure
Born in Minas Gerais from Boa Esperança, Nelson Freire started playing the piano at the age of 3, watching his sister study the instrument. Two years later, he did his first recital, at the Municipal Theater of São João Del Rei.
That night, his parents worried that he would sleep before the performance and made a point of massaging his hands to ward off the cold.
Nelson’s talent took him to Europe at the age of 12 to study with the best teachers. At 15, he gave his first concerts.
Acclaimed by European critics, Nelson performed with the best orchestras in the world and became one of the great interpreters of Beethoven. He was also known for being a great interpreter of chopin.
For decades, Nelson refused to make recordings. For him, the music only happened live, in front of the audience. From 2001, he started to release great records, such as the one dedicated to the work of Debussy. He also made interpretations of the work of Villa-Lobos.
Nelson Freire performs alongside the Philharmonic of Minas Gerais in Boa Esperança, where he was born — Photo: Samantha Silva / G1
