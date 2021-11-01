Neo Química Arena and Brasileirão’s worst defense are trumps for Róger Guedes to score again

After more than a week without taking the field, Corinthians will face Chapecoense this Monday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão. In addition to marking the return of the release of 100% of the stadium’s capacity since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the match is also a good opportunity for Róger Guedes to score again.

One of Timão’s main reinforcements in the last transfer window, Róger Guedes had a great start for the Parque São Jorge club. There were four goals and an assist in the first six games. In the last four duels, however, the shirt 123 went blank.

The goal fast is the biggest for the striker in two years. The last time Guedes went four straight games without swinging the opposing nets was in 2019, when he was still defending Shandong Luneng. The last sequence of five consecutive appointments without scoring was in 2018, as soon as he arrived at the Chinese club.

To end the “drought” of goals, Róger Guedes will have two trump cards against Chapecoense. The first one is the Neo Química Arena. So far, all four of the player’s goals for Timon have been on the spot. Of the last four games in which the striker did not score, three were away from home.

On top of that, the Parque São Jorge club never lost to the Santa Catarina team playing at Neo Química Arena. There were three wins and four draws.

The second trump card is Chape’s fragile defensive system. Lantern of the Brazilian Championship, the team now led by interim Felipe Endres is the most leaked in the competition, with 49 goals conceded in 28 rounds. Among the goals conceded, 26 were in away games.

With 41 points won, Corinthians is seventh in the Brasileirão and has two matches without a win, both away from home. After losing 1-0 to São Paulo at Morumbi, coach Sylvinho’s team drew 2-2 with Internacional last Sunday.

