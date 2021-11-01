Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Disney: Check out what’s coming to streams in November

Fans of movies and series can already plan for the news that will appear throughout this month of November in the main streaming services.

To help with the choice, the CNN listed the attractions that will debut this month on the Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, at the HBO Max and Disney+.

View dates and trailers for November premieres on streaming platforms:

Netflix

Revenge & Punishment – November 3rd

The cast led by Idris Elba will set out to seek revenge after a bandit is released from prison in a western setting.

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) – November 5th

The Mexican version of the series that tells the story of drug trafficking in Latin America wins its third season.

One Match Surprise – November 5th

With “The Vampire Diaries” star Nina Dobrev in the lead role, the new film will tell the story of a modern Christmas romance – she crosses the country to meet a suitor she met on a dating app.

the good old man is back – November 5th

In the platform’s new Christmas movie, four sisters must resolve their conflicts after their estranged father returns before Christmas Eve.

7 prisoners – November 11th

Directed by Alexandre Moratto, the film that features Rodrigo Santoro in one of the main roles will deal with subjects such as modern slavery. A young man starts working in a junkyard to help his family financially, and soon discovers the criminal environment in which he was inserted.

Christmas arrangement – November 17th

The romantic Christmas comedy tells the story of a rapper and a determined journalist who fall in love and must face the challenges of fame.

Cowboy Bepop – November 19th

In the anime adaptation of the same name, Spike (John Cho), Faye (Daniella Pineda) and Jet (Mustafa Shakir) are bounty hunters who roam different planets on their missions.

Tick, Tick…Boom! – November 19th

Lin Manuel Miranda’s new musical, starring Andrew Garfield, the film tells the story of Jon, a young theatrical composer who works as a waiter in a New York restaurant while trying to create a great musical.

a boy called christmas – November 24th

Nikolas sets out in search of his father, who goes after Goblin Village. He is accompanied by two curious friendships: a reindeer and a mouse.

Wound – November 24th

Halle Berry stars and directs the feature about a fighter going through a crisis in and out of the rings.

The honest truth – November 24th

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are brothers who have to deal with the difficulties of exposure and success, amidst crime and lies.

Amazon Prime Video

always jane – November 12th

The four-part documentary series shows the teenage years of Jane Noury, a young trans woman, who is preparing to leave her parents’ house for college.

Detective Madeinusa – November 12th

Tirullipa is Madeinusa, an ex-politician who decides to become a detective. He is hired by a millionaire lobbyist, played by Whindersson Nunes, to solve a theft.

the wheel of time – November 19th

The series shows the life of Moraine (Rosamund Pike, from “Girl Exemplar”), in the adaptation of a book of the same title. She is one of the leaders of Aes Sedai, a mysterious society made up only of women.

HBO Max

Sandy+Chef – November 11th

Sandy gets together with his friends, among several celebrities, to chat and teach recipes.

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

Kamikaze – November 14

Julie (Marie Reuther)’s life is destroyed after her family is killed in a plane crash. Her journey of grief and rediscovery is at the heart of the plot.

King Richard: Creating Champions – November 19

Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father of champion tennis player Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams. The film shows the father’s journey and methods to transform his daughters into tennis champions.

Disney+

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – November 12th

The feature, which has already been in theaters, reaches all Disney+ users. In the plot, Shang-Chi is forced to return to his homeland to face his father, a powerful general with a thirst for revenge, and find out more about his origins.

Jungle Cruise – November 12th

With stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, the film takes a journey through the Amazon, where they look for a tree with healing powers to use in medicine.

(*Under supervision of Daniel Fernandes)