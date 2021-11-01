Netflix: releases of the week (November 1-7)

The time is coming, LoLzeira nation! ‘Arcane’, animation based on the universe of the game ‘League of Legends’, from Riot Games, debuts on Netflix next Saturday (6) after months of waiting and anxiety. The animation will be split into three acts, with episodes 1-3 premiering this week, episodes 4-6 a week later on the 13th, and finally episodes 7-9 airing on the 20th.

‘Arcane’ revolves around the delicate balance between Piltover’s wealth and Zaun’s decadence. Tensions between these city-states only increase when Piltover creates Hextec, which allows anyone to control magical energy. In Zaun, a new drug called sparkles turns humans into monsters. This rivalry between cities divides families and friends.

The voice cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, who will star in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, as Vi; Ella Purnell is Jinx, sister of Vi; Kevin Alexandro, the Dan of ‘Lucifer’, will voice champion Jayce; Katie Leung, the Cho Chang of ‘Harry Potter’, will play Caitlyn, Vi’s champion and police partner. There’s also Jason Spisak (‘DC Super Hero Girls’) as Silco; Toks Olagundoye (‘Castle’) will play Mel, a new character, and JB Blanc (‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’) will play Vander, another newcomer. Harry Lloyd, the Viserys Targaryen from ‘Game of Thrones’, completes the team of champions as Viktor.

Also highly anticipated by Netflix subscribers is the return of ‘Narcos: Mexico’. Set in the 1990s, at the height of the globalization of drug trafficking, season 3 follows the war that begins with Félix’s arrest. Now independent, the cartels struggle to survive political unrest and escalating violence, and a new generation of drug lords emerges.

And straight from Sweden, the streaming platform brings ‘Murder of the Prime Minister’, a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer suspected of the murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, managed to trick the Nordic country’s justice. How did the police let him get away, even though he was a suspect? The murder was not well planned. Well, Engström made several mistakes from the start and hardly anyone believed the lies about his whereabouts on the fateful night of 1986 in Stockholm. The series brings its own version of events.

Release dates, as well as the synopses below, are provided by Netflix. Films, series and documentaries are subject to change by the platform, without prior notice. Check the list organized by date:

Monday – 11/1

Double dose father 2 Movie (1h 40min) | Comedy | Year of production: 2017 (USA) Brad and Dusty’s quiet life is turned upside down with the visit of their respective parents: one macho and the other extremely sentimental.

Millennium: The Girl in the Spider’s Web Movie (1h 55min) | Action | Drama | Year of production: 2018 (USA) Hired to recover a massively powerful program, hacker Lisbeth Salander finds herself caught up in an unexpectedly familiar web of lies.



The colony Movie (1h 33min) | Action | Comedy | Year of production: 1997 (USA) A retired counterterrorism agent teams up with an arms dealer and goes to Rome to try to save his kidnapped wife and son.

Life on Board: Mediterranean (Season 3) Series (17 episodes) | Reality Show | Year of production: 2018 (USA) Under Captain Sandy’s command, chef Adam and Hannah are back on the coast of Italy, ready to face storms, demanding guests and plenty of romance on board.

The Monk Comes Down the Mountain Movie (2h 3min) | Action | Year of production: 2015 (China) A banished monk is trained by wise masters who prepare him for a fight against the essence of evil in Hangzhou in the 1930s.

Claus family Movie (1h 36min) | Comedy | Fantasy | Year of production: 2020 (Belgium) Jules hates the holiday season. But when his grandfather falls ill, he discovers the family’s magical legacy and realizes he’s the only one who can save Christmas.

Angry Birds (Season 4) Series (26 episodes) | Animation | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (Finland) Will birds and pigs ever learn to live in harmony despite stolen eggs, broken beaks, exploding bombs, mishaps and mischief?



Tuesday – 11/2

PO Box 1142: The Secret Camp for Nazis in the USA Movie (34min) | Documentary | Year of production: 2021 (USA) In this short documentary, World War II veterans reveal a secret US military camp where Jewish soldiers interrogated Nazi POWs.

The Collini Case Movie (2h 3min) | Suspense | Drama | Year of production: 2019 (Germany) A young lawyer takes on the defense of the murder of a wealthy industrialist and ends up unraveling one of the biggest court scandals in German history.

crazy and holy Movie (1h 35min) | Comedy | Romance | Year of production: 2016 (Brazil) After losing her mother, a famous and frustrated psychoanalyst goes deep into the art of detachment and in search of happiness during a trip to Buenos Aires.



Ridley Jones: Guardian of the Museum (Season 2) Series (6 episodes) | Animation | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (USA) The museum’s magic continues, and brave Ridley has new friends to face even riskier quests in her quest for the Sight Compass!



Wednesday – 11/3

Revenge & Punishment Movie (2h 10min) | Westerns | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Seeking revenge, the outlaw Nat Love gathers his band to defeat the ruthless Rufus Buck, a criminal who has just been released from prison.

The Kings of Fraud Movie (1h 45min) | Documentary | Year of production: 2021 (France) Watch the rise and fall of the scammers who cheated the European Union’s carbon quota system and pocketed millions, until the day they became enemies.



Thursday – 4/11

In the Killers’ Glue Series (10 episodes) | Documentary | True Crime | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Follow the efforts of investigative teams who needed to solve gruesome serial murder cases.

The mine Movie | Biography | Epic | Year of production: 2021 (Nigeria) In the 16th century, in Zazzau, now Zaria, Nigeria, Amina uses her military skills and tactics to defend her family’s kingdom. Based on a true story.



Friday – 11/5

Prime Minister’s Assassination Series (5 episodes) | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (Sweden) One man claims to have witnessed the assassination of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, but he may be more involved in the crime than one realizes.

One Match Surprise Movie (1h 44min) | Comedy | Romance | Year of production: 2021 (USA) After finding the perfect match, a writer decides to cross the country and surprise her suitor at Christmas, but she is the one who gets a surprise.

Narcos: Mexico Series (10 episodes) | Drama | Action | Year of production: 2021 (USA) New cartel leaders vie for power. While the press searches for the truth, government agents tread the thin tightrope between justice and corruption.



Big Mouth (Season 5) Series (10 episodes) | Animation | Comedy | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Romantic confessions, scoldings and terrible rumors run rampant with the arrival of the Love Beetles and Hatred Worms.

Where Is Marta del Castillo? Series | Documentary | True Crime | Year of production: 2021 (Spain) The disappearance of the teenager Marta del Castillo had repercussions throughout Spain. Family, friends and police reflect on the case, which is still unresolved.

Yara Movie (1h 36min) | Suspense | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (Italy) A determined prosecutor is consumed by the case of a missing 13-year-old girl and goes out of her way to discover the truth. Based on a real case.

Glory Series (10 episodes) | Suspense | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (Portugal) Spies, lies and secrets thrive in Gloria do Ribatejo in 1968, and a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer touches all sides of Portugal’s Cold War.

We shouldn’t have grown up Movie (2h 4min) | Romance | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (Japan) A friend request makes a forty-year-old remember past relationships from the 1990s onwards, in search of old dreams and hopes.

The Club (Part 1) Series (5 episodes) | Comedy | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (Turkey) In 1950s Istanbul, a woman with a troubled past works at a nightclub to help her daughter she couldn’t raise.



A Cops Movie Movie (1h 47min) | Documentary | True Crime | Year of production: 2021 (Mexico) In this documentary, the experiences lived by two police officers show up close the Mexican police’s corruption scheme.

portrait of a champion Movie (1h 42min) | Biography | Sport | Year of production: 2021 (Hong Kong) This film shows the relationship of Paralympic record holder So Wa Wai with his mother and the difficulties they faced throughout their lives. Based on a true story.

Separately married Movie (2h 20min) | Romance | Drama | Year of production: 2021 (India) Forced to live far away because of a job opportunity, a couple faces the challenges, setbacks and funny situations of a distant marriage.



Saturday – 11/6

arcane Series (9 episodes) | Animation | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (USA) In Piltover, Hextec democratizes magic. In Zaun, a drug turns humans into monsters. Tensions between the two cities only increase, and new inventions could spark a revolution. Arcane brings to life some of the famous ‘League of Legends’ champions.



Sunday – 11/7

A Happy Christmas to All Movie (1h 45min) | Comedy | Year of production: 2021 (USA) Gathered together for Christmas, four rival sisters learn a lesson in family unity when their father reappears after years of no news.

The Last Forest Movie (1h 14min) | Documentary | Year of production: 2021 (Brazil) Documentary and fiction are intertwined in this film that portrays the daily life of the Yanomami indigenous tribe and the struggle of its members to preserve it.



