Neto mocks Tite when he sees Coutinho on the bench at Barça: Congratulations

The presenter Neto, from TV Band, used his stories on Instagram to criticize coach Tite, from the Brazilian team, for the call of Philippe Coutinho for the next games of the South American Qualifiers for the World Cup.

After seeing that Coutinho was among the reserves – he took the place of Aguero, who got sick at the end of the first half – in the 1-1 draw between Barcelona and Alavés, yesterday (30), for the Spanish Championship, Neto congratulated Tite , ironically, noting that Sergiño Dest, right-back of origin, was among the holders of the Catalan team, acting as midfielder.

“Congratulations, Tite! Congratulations, Kleber, Tite’s assistant! You guys are awesome! You’ve called up Philippe Coutinho. And then, today, at Barcelona’s game, Dest, American, who is right-back, is playing as a midfielder. Philippe Coutinho where? On the bench, car****!” shot Neto in a brief video.

Philippe Coutinho’s call-up after a year out of the Brazilian team was the great controversy on Tite’s list, which only counts on Gabriel Chapecó, Grêmio goalkeeper, among players who play in Brazilian football.

The Spanish press questioned the presence of the Barcelona midfielder, who is not going through a great phase at the Catalan club, and the absence of Vinícius Jr., who, in turn, is experiencing his best moment with the Real Madrid shirt, being one of the protagonists of the team in the season.

Tite, in turn, explained that Philippe Coutinho’s call-up has to do with the “return to the standard” for the Brazilian team and with the impossibility of having players who play in Brazilian football, such as Everton Ribeiro.

Next games for the national team

Brazil faces Colombia on November 11, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. On the 16th, the team visits Argentina in San Juan, at 20:30 (GMT), in the last game of Tite’s team in 2021.