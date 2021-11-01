New cangao in Varginha: gang would have received support in the region – Gerais

During the action, nine vehicles were recovered (photo: Camilla Dourado/EM/DA/Press) The authorities who participated in the press conference about the operation



New Song,



in



Varginha



, in the south of Minas, gave some details about the profile of



gang



that it would plan to attack the Bank of Brazil’s Treasury and Rearguard Sector (Seret). In action,



26 thug



s were killed and no military was injured.

According to the commander of BOPE, Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Csar Morotti, the gang would have received



support



from someone in the region. “Certainly these gangs are very organized at the national level. Generally, they have someone who gives support in the cities”, he says.

The regional delegate from Varginha, Renata Fernanda Gonalves de Rezende informed that the data of those involved are still being investigated, but confirmed that the group had received support from people from other states. “Including from Brasilia”, he completes.



The gang was divided into two sites in a distant location in Varginha. “These are different routes to facilitate the escape. The investigations are still going on, but criminals leave a signature, way of acting, weapons, clothes. In fact, the explosives left suggest that they belong to the same gang”, says the commander of Bope.

Seized material (photo: Camilla Dourado/EM/DA/Press) According to Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo, during the action the criminals tried to flee, but were captured. “All of this was thought out and planned to succeed. An action that could have had a lot of damage for society had a satisfactory response. They had weapons that could drop even aircraft. A very organized gang.”

The origin of the material has not yet been confirmed. “There are cases where they even use leased weapons,” informed the commander of BOPE.

During the action, nine vehicles were recovered, as well as a truck seized in Muzambinho, also in the south of Minas. “We were unable to identify this truck arriving in the region. We checked the vehicle parked in Muzambinho. The vehicle was modified, with a false bottom and full of mat and had part of a load”, says the PRF Inspector, Rodrigo Diniz.

In the confrontation, 26 criminals died and no military was injured. “We have been receiving complaints for months that Varginha and the region could attack financial institutions. It was a planned and preventive action”, emphasizes Lieutenant Colonel Marcos Serpa.