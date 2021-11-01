New Coronavirus Pandemic Compared to Other Deadly Viruses | Coronavirus

The exceptions are the Spanish flu and AIDS. Below is a comparison of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Sars-Cov-2) compared to other deadly viruses:
H1N1: in 2009, the H1N1 virus officially caused 18,500 due to influenza A (or “swine flu”). Later, the scientific journal “The Lancet” estimated the number of victims between 151.7 thousand and 575.4 thousand deaths worldwide.
Sars: another coronavirus that worried the world in the 21st century was that of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which was also recorded for the first time in China and left 774 dead between 2002 and 2003.
One type of cornavirus can cause Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) — Photo: NIAID/Visualhunt
Flu Epidemics: the number of deaths from Covid-19 is often compared to seasonal flu, which leaves thousands dead each year without making headlines.
Worldwide, these annual epidemics cause about 5 million serious cases and leave between 290,000 and 650,000 dead, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
In the 20th century, two major flu pandemics linked to new viruses each caused about a million deaths, according to later calculations: the 1957-58 pandemic, called “Asian”, and the 1968-70 pandemic, dubbed the “Hong Kong flu”.
Spanish flu: the great flu of 1918-1919, known as the “Spanish flu”, killed between 50 and 100 million people in “three waves”, according to the latest estimates (published in the early 2000s).
Clipping from the Correio Paulistano newspaper on the death of the first paulistano as a result of the Spanish flu — Photo: Reproduction/Correio Paulistano
Ebola: since 1976, Ebola has caused about 15,300 deaths in Africa alone. The tropical virus is more lethal than Sars-Cov-2 and kills about 50% of those infected, according to the WHO, but is much less contagious.
The last major epidemic of Ebola, registered between August 2018 and June 2020 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, left around 2,300 dead.
People pass an Ebola alert billboard in the city of Freetown, Sierra Leone, in 2016 — Photo: Aurelie Marrier d’Unienville/AP
AIDS: still without an effective vaccine 40 years after its appearance, AIDS has already caused the death of nearly 36.3 million people worldwide (ie, seven times more than Covid-19).
Thanks to antiretroviral therapies, the annual number of AIDS victims has declined since peaking in 2004, when 1.7 million people died. In 2020 there were 680 thousand deaths, according to UNAIDS.
Hepatitis: transmitted through the bloodstream, different types of hepatitis viruses are also lethal. Every year, more than one million people die from hepatitis B and C, which cause cirrhosis or liver cancer, especially in the poorest countries.