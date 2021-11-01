New extension of Emergency Aid for 2021

The end of Emergency Aid seemed certain, especially after the confirmation of Auxílio Brasil, a replacement for Bolsa Família by the Government. However, due to some problems and delays regarding the new program, the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, pointed to a possible new extension of emergency aid outside the spending ceiling.

emergency assistance

This week the government finalized the payment of emergency aid for Bolsa Família subscribers this Friday (29), as well as closing this Sunday (31) the payment to the general public in a digital social savings account.

Thus, we will now only have the release of the cash withdrawal schedule of the last installment of the benefit for the general public registered via the application, website and CadÚnico that do not receive Bolsa Família.

However, as announced by the Minister of the Civil House, a new extension of emergency aid may be released if the PEC for precatório is not approved.

The PEC in question will increase the government’s budget in order to make the payment of Auxílio Brasil in the amount disclosed by the government of an average of R$400.

However, ministers also point to a possible new decree from the state of public calamity to make the new program viable or to release a new round of emergency aid outside the spending ceiling.

Delay in Brazil Aid may release a new extension

According to a statement by Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) he informed that if the National Congress does not proceed with the approval of the PEC for court orders, a new extension of emergency aid will be inevitable.

As the deputy speaks, in the absence of Auxílio Brasil with the value of R$ 400, the population must continue to be assisted, causing the government to continue with the payments of emergency aid.

The rationale for releasing emergency aid outside the spending ceiling is that to fund a new extension would require R$30 billion above the aid ceiling. In the case of Auxílio Brasil, R$ 80 billion would be needed.