New Ford Ranger 2023 has debut confirmed for November 24

It’s a little while before we get to know the new generation of the Ford Ranger. The manufacturer’s Australian division announced that the presentation will take place on November 24, 10 years after the arrival of the current model. Despite being revealed now, global production will only start next year and arrival in Brazil will be in 2023, when it will start to be made in Argentina, as the brand itself has already confirmed.

In addition to revealing the debut date, Ford released another video and some images that show the design process, along with a darkened photo showing the front of the pickup. The image highlights the visual identity of the new Ranger 2023, especially the “C”-shaped LED headlamps, the same design used by the F-150 and Maverick. This style had already been advanced by pickup trucks and even by images that were leaked in 2019.

In this generation, Ranger will play a slightly different role, as it will serve as the basis for Volkswagen Amarok, as part of an agreement between the two companies to share the development of commercial vehicles. The German brand says it will tweak the Amarok enough not to be like Ranger, but rumors say it may even use the same engines as the Ford pickup.

During the development phase, Ford says it struggled to learn what customers want from a pickup truck, conducting more than 5,000 interviews with pickup truck owners. In addition, he did workshops with Ranger owners around the world to find out how they use their vehicles, what they like and don’t like. Ford also asked them what they would like to see in the new Ranger.

In material sent along with the video, the manufacturer says the new Ranger will be the most capable of all time, “built to go more places, work harder and offer more comfort and refinement than ever before.” The prototypes ran for 10,000 kilometers in the desert, which Ford says is the equivalent of a Ranger owner driving his pickup no less than 1,250,000 kilometers, or 625,000 kilometers off-road with a full bucket.



21 Photos

Ford is still silent on the mechanics, which are not expected to be revealed until three weeks from now. However, leaked documents say that the new Ranger will have a plug-in hybrid version for the first time, with 367 hp and 69.3 kgfm, powered by gasoline and would do 33 km/liter. It will still have the 2.0 turbodiesel of 213 hp and 50.9 kgfm in the cheaper version and the 3.0 V6 turbodiesel of 253 hp and 60.8 kgfm in the more expensive variants. There are also rumors about a gasoline V6 for Ranger Raptor. The transmission will always be a 10-speed automatic.

On the inside, expect to see a 15.5″ vertical media center, using the Sync4 system, as in the F-150 or Mustang Mach-E, and a smaller 12″ center for the entry-level versions. It should also get an all-digital 12″ instrument panel. We should also see updates to driving assistants, such as adaptive cruise control.

The presentation of the new Ford Ranger 2023 will take place on November 24, in a YouTube broadcast. The launch of the global version will take place throughout 2022, but it will arrive in some markets only in 2023, such as the United States and, more importantly, here in Brazil. The brand has already announced an investment of US$ 580 million in the factory in General Pacheco, which will only start being produced in 2023.