New smartwatches from Apple and Samgung deserve to be on your wrist?

Apple and Samsung. Two of the most traditional smartphone manufacturers in the world have invested heavily in recent years to mark their territory in the smart watch market, the smartwatches. This year, companies launched the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

But what about technological evolution in devices? And will they be able to convince the Brazilians? These are some of the themes that we will address in today’s text.

Starting with the Apple Watch, the big change has been in the aspect ratio, which offers more information in the display. the Galaxy Watch 4 hasn’t changed much your design compared to previous models, but it brings an important update of software.

Generally speaking, both offer core features for the tech-savvy audience: monitoring physical activity, heart rate, control of cell phone notifications, and integration with streaming music services (if you’re using headphones).

Apple Watch Series 7

In 2021, Apple chose to offer better aspect ratio for the images displayed on the smartwatch. The edges are up to 40% smaller than the previous generation and 20% larger screen. The screen also got brighter — 70%, according to Apple

Consumers can choose between 41 mm and 44 mm devices, made of aluminium, stainless steel or titanium, as well as compatible models to be used with 4G or with Wi-Fi access only.

In addition, the new Series 7 is stronger, with stronger glass, IP6X certified against dust and water. The battery has also improved and is now 30% more efficient than the Apple Watch Series 6 and can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 40 minutes.

The Series 7 processor is a new version, called the S7.

Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung’s watch is noteworthy for its new operating system, WearOS, owned by Google, which means more apps on the device, such as Google Maps.

The company also made some changes to the system to make it more efficient and pleasing to the eye.

Samsung’s watch has been split between the Watch 4 series and the Watch 4 Classic, which has a design more traditionalist, with a physical navigation crown around the edge of the screen.

Sizes change too, with 40mm, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm options.

The Galaxy Watch 4 opts for an Apple Watch-like scrolling mechanism and a greater focus on physical activities. The panel is of the Super Amoled type.

Inside, the two Samsung watches share the same hardware: a processor Exynos W920 with two 1.18 GHz cores with technology Cortex-A55 and graphics chip Mali-G68. This set promises to give good user experiences and navigation on the screen — and without the device crashing.

Price

The price difference between the two smartwatches is big. While the Galaxy Watch 4 costs R$ 1,999 in the cheaper version, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for starting at R$ 5,299.

The most expensive model of the watch from Samsung goes for R$ 2,999.

Options with different bracelets (such as leather) and lighter and more resistant materials for the watch case (such as titanium) make other Apple Watch Series 7 versions cost over R$10,599.

Check the price list:

Apple Watch Series 7

Aluminum case + sports bracelet

41 mm: BRL 5,299 (GPS)

45 mm: BRL 5,649 (GPS)

41 mm: BRL 6,499 (GPS + Mobile)

45 mm: BRL 6,849 (GPS + Mobile)

Stainless steel case + sports bracelet

41 mm: BRL 8,499 (GPS + Mobile)

45 mm: BRL 9,099 (GPS + Mobile)

Stainless Steel Case + Milanese Style Bracelet

41 mm: BRL 9,099 (GPS + Mobile)

45 mm: BRL 9,699 (GPS + Mobile)

Titanium Case + Leather Link Bracelet

41 mm: BRL 10,599 (GPS + Mobile)

45 mm: BRL 11,199 (GPS + Mobile)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4

40 mm: BRL 1,999

44 mm: BRL 2,199

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

42 mm: BRL 2,799

46 mm: BRL 2,999

What say those who have already tested?

The Verge website claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 remains the best smartwatch available on the market. However, remember that if you already have a previous version, you don’t have to worry about buying a new one, as the improvements don’t justify the costs.

“If it’s time to change yours (or buy your first one), you’ll love it. But if it’s not time to change models, don’t change it,” he stated in his review.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who has 14.9 million followers on YouTube, also reached the same conclusion. For him, there are important reasons to change his smartwatch by the new device. He says this is just a small update to the model.

“It’s the best Apple Watch, certainly. But it doesn’t have any really new function, nor a new design square we were waiting for. It’s the same Apple Watch than ever, just bigger,” he said.

About Galaxy Watch 4, The Verge team believes the device is one of the best Android smartwatch on the market. So, if you’re looking to buy a smart watch, you should take the device’s operating system into consideration.

“If you’re a Samsung user, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great smartwatch. If you’re not, the Galaxy Watch 4 practically forces you into the Samsung ecosystem,” writes The Verge.

The team at CNET, another portal specializing in gadgets, follows the same line. “The Apple Watch Series 7 looks more like an ‘Apple Watch 6S [uma referência aos iPhones que levavam o S no nome como uma transição de tecnologias de um ano para o outro]’but it’s a big leap if you have an older smartwatch.”

“[Ele] it’s essentially a more refined version of the Series 6. If you already have a recent smartwatch like the Series 5 or 6, there’s no reason to upgrade yet.”

About the Galaxy Watch, the CNET team says that Samsung’s watch is a good choice, but it still lacks improvements to face Apple’s competitor. “It may not be the ultimate Android watch, but by the time it’s the best Android watch,” he says.

YouTuber Thao Huynh, who has 268,000 subscribers on YouTube, says it was time for Samsung to make a good smartwatch. For her, one of the biggest new features of the device is the WearOS system, which now offers many more applications.

“I like the new direction Samsung has taken. The new Galaxy Watch opens up a lot of possibilities in terms of app support and popularity. For what it offers and the price, it’s not a bad choice,” he says.

Deserve to be on your wrist?

So far you can see that the 2021 devices have a lot of quality. The year-over-year improvements do exist, but it doesn’t seem to justify the cost-benefit ratio if you already own a smartwatch from one of the companies.

Prices around here are pretty steep. If it’s your first smart watch from one of them, it’s important that you think about the device’s operating system.

The integration, for example, of different Apple products is an advantage. If you have an iPhone, using an Apple Watch will be very beneficial, as you will be able to easily follow notifications and even answer calls through the watch easily.

If you have an Android phone, something similar will happen with the Galaxy Watch.

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial choice criteria.