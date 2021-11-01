New song in Varginha: find out how the police discovered the group’s performance – Gerais

Press conference in Varginha on the dismantling of the “city domains” gang, a criminal modality popularly known as the “new cangao” (photo: PMMG/Facebook)



Lieutenant Colonel Marcos Serpa de Oliveira, commander of the 24th Military Police Battalion, explained that the institution received the information through anonymous denunciation of a possible attack. “There is a lot of denouncement and information from the community, even from the 190th, when we see strange movement around the place,” he said. “The gang was heavily armed and, therefore, we had the support of a specialized team,” he added.

Lieutenant Colonel Rodolfo Csar Morotti Fernandes, commander of the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE), explained that the first step was to find out about the movement of this gang. “We got to know about sites and farms that are possibly used by gangs. Places with a lot of traffic and no parties”, he said.

According to Rodolfo, the gang usually has many members. “We studied what the gang’s strategies were going to be. At the time of the approach, we were received with shots that we needed to fight back,” he said. “It was one that could do much harm to society and had a satisfactory response”

According to police, the 25 people who lost their lives clashed with police officers. “Unfortunately they lost their lives, but I still prefer that they lost their lives than one of our officers. The idea was to go to prison, but from the moment they go over to the police teams, there was a confrontation,” said Aristides Junior, who claims that the men would have war equipment capable of even taking down helicopters. “The idea of ​​these criminals was to make a big deal of what could bring disastrous numbers.”