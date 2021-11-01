New vacancies for the three doses of vaccine will open in Mogi this Monday

Mogianos who have not yet taken the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 or are late should be aware of the opening of new vacancies for scheduling vaccination on Monday (1). Vacancies will be opened for the application of the second dose of Pfizer, Coronavac and Astrazeneca, in addition to the first dose for adolescents and the third dose for the elderly.

According to the Municipality of Mogi das Cruzes, those who took the first dose of Pfizer until October 13th, those who took the first dose of Coronavac until October 19th and the first dose of Astrazeneca until September 8th will be able to schedule the second dose. Vacancies for the first dose will also be opened for teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, in addition to the third dose of Coronavac and Pfizer for seniors who took the second dose until May 3rd.

In all cases, it is necessary to make prior appointments through Clique Vacina, a platform provided by the City Hall, or seek information by phone 160, from the Municipal Health Department.

The municipal administration stated that, until the last 20th, more than 33,000 people were still with their second dose overdue in Mogi das Cruzes. “Even with a delay, people can and must complete the vaccination to guarantee the expected protection with the virus”, explains the head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Division, Lilian Peres Mendes.

City Hall data show that, so far, 651,072 doses of the vaccine have been applied in the city, with 341,396 first doses, 277,337 second doses, 22,195 third doses and 10,144 single doses.

Covid-19 Data

Also according to the municipal administration, Mogi das Cruzes has already registered 40,999 positive cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,700 of the patients died, 37,986 were cured and 1,313 are active cases of the disease.

The beds in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for the treatment of Covid-19 in the city have an occupancy of 9.1%, and those in the infirmary, 5.7%.