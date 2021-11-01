Nike monitors Tite’s son, who liked transphobic, sexist and gender violence posts

Assistant coach of the Brazilian team for five years, Matheus Bachi, the son of Tite, is target of concern by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). According to ‘Uol’, the member of the canarinha commission is monitored by Nike, the main sponsor of the selection, for recent likes in posts with prejudiced content.

Also according to ‘Uol’, Matheus Bachi interacted with publications considered sexist, anti-feminist, homophobic and transphobic. The assistant also enjoyed posts mocking the press, the Supreme Court and violence against women. The analysis was made from the series of likes in profiles followed by Tite’s son on Instagram.

The concern for Matheus Bachi started when the assistant reacted to posts from Mauricio Souza, a volleyball player dismissed from Minas Tênis Clube for homophobic statements.

– We are following the situation closely. Nike vehemently repudiates any and all forms of discrimination or prejudice – the sports material supplier told ‘Uol’.

Tite himself made a statement repudiating ‘all kinds of prejudice’. In a note, the CBF also took a stand against supporting discrimination.

– CBF became aware of the facts and spoke directly with the aforementioned official, who acknowledged his error in ‘liking’ the post, as he does not share this opinion. The Confederation reinforces its commitment to football free from any prejudice or discrimination. Through the ‘Todos Iguais’ campaign, which has been in existence for almost a decade, it defends a solidary sport that integrates all colors, origins, beliefs, genders or physical conditions, using as a platform for dissemination its competitions and activities of the Brazilian National Team – issued the entity.

Among the interactions, according to ‘Uol’, Matheus Bachi liked a post about the acquittal of André Camargo Aranha, accused of raping Mariana Ferrer. The publication had the following caption: ‘She appealed and got dick again’. In others, Tite’s son interacted with a comparison of the character Blanka from ‘Street Fighter’ to a feminist woman and with an image that addressed the term ‘Transformer’ on a bathroom sign to mock transgender people.