Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Trailer Beats Records of Negative Votes • Eurogamer.pt

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has been available since October 26th and the quality of the N64 games emulation has given a lot to talk about, something that associated with the price of the service is generating several criticisms for the company.

To show the displeasure, some have decided to focus on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack preview trailer on Nintendo’s main YouTube channel, which has already become the most voted “Don’t Like” video in Nintendo history. Youtube.

At the time of writing, more than 109,000 “I Don’t Like” votes were registered, compared to more than 17,000 “Like” votes, something that was done in just 15 days. That’s already above the 96,000 “Don’t Like” votes for the Metroid Prime: Federation Force trailer for E3 2015.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack costs €39.99 annually and includes everything in the base version of the service, along with access to N64 and Mega Drive games, along with access to the Happy Home Paradise expansion from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Paying double the price for the new level of service and the quality of the emulation doesn’t seem to have won some fans.