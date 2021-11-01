Nothing escapes the overwhelming gravity of black holes, explains professor

Nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole. Black holes – regions of space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inevitable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity.

Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a huge black hole lies at the center of our galaxy.

Black holes are scary for three reasons. If you fall into a black hole left over when a star died, you will be torn apart. Furthermore, the huge black holes seen at the center of all galaxies have insatiable appetites. And black holes are places where the laws of physics are forgotten.

I have been studying black holes for over 30 years. In particular, I focused on the supermassive black holes that lurk at the center of galaxies. Most of the time they are inactive, but when they are active and eating stars and gas, the region near the black hole can overshadow the entire galaxy that hosts them. Galaxies where black holes are active are called quasars. With everything we’ve learned about black holes over the last few decades, there are still many mysteries to be solved.

death by black hole

Black holes are expected to form when a massive star dies. After the star’s nuclear fuel runs out, its core collapses into the densest state of matter imaginable, a hundred times denser than an atomic nucleus. It is so dense that protons, neutrons and electrons are no longer distinct particles. Because black holes are dark, they are found when they orbit a normal star. The properties of the normal star allow astronomers to infer the properties of its dark companion, a black hole.

The first black hole to be confirmed was Cygnus X-1, the brightest X-ray source in the constellation Cygnus. Since then, about 50 black holes have been discovered in systems where a normal star orbits a black hole. They are the closest examples of about 10 million that must be spread across the Milky Way.

Black holes are tombs of matter; nothing can escape them, not even light. The fate of anyone falling into a black hole would be painful “spaghettitification”, an idea popularized by Stephen Hawking in his book “A Brief History of Time”. In spaghettitification, the black hole’s intense gravity would separate it, separating its bones, muscles, tendons, and even molecules. As the poet Dante described the words about the gates of hell in his poem “The Divine Comedy”: Abandon hope, all of you who enter here.

A hungry beast in all galaxies

Over the past 30 years, Hubble Space Telescope observations have shown that all galaxies have black holes at their centers. Larger galaxies have larger black holes.

Nature knows how to make black holes in a staggering range of masses, from corpses of stars a few times the mass of the Sun to monsters tens of billions of times more massive. That’s the difference between an apple and the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Last year, astronomers published the first image of a black hole and its event horizon, a 7 billion solar-mass beast at the center of the elliptical galaxy M87.

It’s more than a thousand times bigger than the black hole in our galaxy, and its discoverers won this year’s Nobel Prize. These black holes are dark most of the time, but when their gravity draws nearby stars and gas, they go into intense activity and release a great deal of radiation. Massive black holes are dangerous in two ways. If you get too close, the massive gravity will suck you. And if they’re in their active quasar phase, you’ll be hit by high-energy radiation.

How bright is a quasar? Imagine hovering over a big city like Los Angeles at night. The nearly 100 million lights in cars, houses and city streets correspond to the stars of a galaxy. In this analogy, the black hole in its active state is like a 1-inch-diameter light source in downtown Los Angeles that dazzles the city by a factor of hundreds or thousands. Quasars are the brightest objects in the universe.

Super massive black holes are “weird”

The largest black hole discovered so far weighs 40 billion times the mass of the Sun, or 20 times the size of the solar system. While the outer planets in our solar system orbit once every 250 years, this much more massive object rotates once every three months. Its outer edge moves at half the speed of light.

Like all black holes, huge ones are shielded from view by an event horizon. At its centers is a singularity, a point in space where density is infinite. We can’t understand the inside of a black hole because the laws of physics don’t work. Time freezes on the event horizon and gravity becomes infinite at the singularity.

The good news about massive black holes is that you can survive falling into one. Although its gravity is stronger, the stretching force is weaker than it would be with a small black hole and would not kill it. The bad news is that the event horizon marks the edge of the abyss. Nothing can escape from within the event horizon, so you cannot escape or report your experience.

According to Stephen Hawking, black holes are slowly evaporating. In the distant future of the universe, long after all stars have died and galaxies have been wiped out of sight by the accelerating cosmic expansion, black holes will be the last surviving objects.

The most massive black holes will take an unimaginable number of years to evaporate, estimated at 10 to the hundredth power, or 10 to 100 zeros later. The scariest objects in the universe are almost eternal.

Chris Impey is Professor of Astronomy at the University of Arizona.

(Text translated, read original in English here)