November Blue: Prostate cancer is the most common type among men – GQ

November Blue (Photo: marijana1 by Pixabay)

O prostate cancer it is the most common type of cancer in men, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), with 21.25% of new incidences. This Monday, the 1st, starts the Blue november, Prostate Cancer Prevention and Awareness Month.

Among men and women, the first is non-melanoma skin cancer, which affects both.

When the skin tumor is excluded, the percentage of prostate tumor incidence reaches 29.2% among men, with 65,800 new cases. The last update of the Inca page is from June 2021.

The institute’s estimate for each year of the 2020-2022 triennium is that 66,000 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the country.

Blue november

And the November Azul movement reinforces the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of prostate cancer, a type that affects 1 in 8 men in the country, and is the second leading cause of death in the male population, behind only lung cancer , which kills the most in the world.

Most only go to the doctor when they are already ill. “While women are culturally encouraged to visit a gynecologist annually, men are not. taboo, so that men visit doctors regularly, not only when a disease appears”, says Nilo Jorge Leão, coordinator of the Bahia Institute of Robotic Surgery (IBCR), active in Salvador and São Paulo.

The delay in diagnosis can bring several risks and delay the treatment, reducing the chances of cure. The biggest fear is the digital rectal exam, which raises questions about male sexuality, but the exam is painless and takes less than 10 seconds.

For the oncologist Raphael Brandão, head of the oncology area at the JB Oncology Clinic, “the touch and PSA exam increases the chance of early diagnosis and has more than 90% chance of cure if the tumor is located”.

“In addition, it is necessary to pay attention to preventive health, as most cancers, including prostate cancer, are asymptomatic at an early stage, when the signs appear, the disease is already in a more advanced situation. And despite being considered a cancer of old age, it can develop in any age group. Men of all ages should be aware of risk factors and talk to their doctors for tests that allow early detection of the disease,” explains the doctor.

In 95% of cases, they appear at an advanced stage, hence the importance of early diagnosis. Symptoms when present are similar to benign prostate growth, also called BPH and the patient may have difficulty urinating, pain in the pelvis, problems maintaining an erection, having blood in the urine or sperm.

Men over 50 years old or over 45 years old who have a history of cancer in the family and are black, should undergo the screening test annually and pay attention to symptoms.

Risk Factors and Symptoms

Diets high in saturated fat, sedentary lifestyle and smoking increase the incidence of the disease. Men who are exposed to toxic chemicals such as arsenic, petroleum products, soot and dioxins are at increased risk of being diagnosed with prostate cancer. These substances help to promote mutations in prostate cells, facilitating the appearance of a case of cancer.

Among the symptoms, Nilo highlights the altered, weak or interrupted urinary flow, the presence of blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, hip pain, numbness in the legs and feet and prostate enlargement, are signs that something is wrong. “At-risk populations, such as black men or men with a history of prostate cancer in first-degree relatives, also need special attention because of a much higher risk of developing prostate cancer,” Nilo said.

Diagnosis and the pandemic

The pandemic also affected disease diagnosis. “Current times have been challenging for cancer patients and for those seeking a diagnosis of the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic, according to estimates by the Brazilian Societies of Pathology and Oncology Surgery, more than 50,000 Brazilians have not been diagnosed with cancer and they postponed their treatments. But it is noteworthy that in the face of any sign or suspicion of the disease, it is essential to seek a professional as soon as possible, as early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of a cure. Health institutions and the medical staff are prepared and following strict hygiene and safety protocols to continue serving everyone,” says oncologist Raphael Brandão.

Robotic surgery: the modernization of treatment

Treatment options must be defined according to each case and require the involvement of a multidisciplinary team. “The ideal, which is considered the gold standard, is radical prostatectomy, where the prostate is completely removed with the seminal vesicles. However, the biggest fear related to this procedure is urinary incontinence and sexual impotence. In this sense, the biggest advance is has been happening with robotic surgery, which emerged in 2001 in the United States and is advancing in Brazil with an estimated growth of 30% a year”, explains Nilo, who has already performed more than 400 robotic surgeries, is one of the main specialists in the area, and operates in the main hospitals in São Paulo, including Sírio Libanês, Hospital Moriah and Paulistano.

Robotic surgery is less invasive and has up to 90% cure in cases of localized prostate cancer. The method is used in the early and intermediate stages of the disease. “This type of surgery allows a 3D view of the tumor and a 10 times magnification of the affected area. This allows very small and precise incisions to be made, resulting in a quick recovery”, explains the urologist.