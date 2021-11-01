November Blue: technology to fight prostate cancer

As in October with the breast cancer awareness campaign, November is marked by an important health message. November Blue is a reminder to all men about prostate cancer, the second most common in males in Brazil, with 2 million new cases every year.

To join this campaign, we’ve already talked about how technology has helped in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of this worrisome disease. And it is important to highlight that early diagnosis is one of the most efficient ways to fight the disease, which can start silently before reaching an advanced stage.

Technological advances in diagnosis

Early detection of the disease has evolved a lot in recent years, with emphasis on the Oncotype DX exam. (Source: Pexels)Source: Pexels

In general, technological advances have helped in the detection of several diseases. Although digital rectal examination is still one of the most efficient diagnostic methods, it can be complemented by the measurement of prostate specific antigen (PSA) in the blood test. For the case of more severe tumors, the Oncotype DX — Genomic Prostate Cancer (GPS) is one of the most effective technological tests, as it evaluates 17 genes to understand the approach to medical care, whether clinical or surgical, associated or not to radiotherapy.

There is also the Hereditary Prostate Cancer Panel platform, which evaluates 19 DNA genes to identify the genetic predisposition for the development of the disease between generations.

Technological advances in treatment

Robotic surgery is already a reality to treat this tumor, which is very characteristic of men over 45 years of age. (Source: Pexels)Source: Pexels

The apex of technological advances related to this disease is associated with treatment. Laparoscopy, a surgical procedure often used to remove the gallbladder, is recommended to deal with the tumor characteristic of men over 45 years of age. The procedure is minimally invasive and takes place with the patient anesthetized. In some cases, even robotic surgery is recommended, providing even more precision in the care of this disease.

Technological advances have also allowed the procedure to be performed through the urethra canal, eliminating open surgeries that require longer recovery time. Another aspect in which technology has helped is in the psychological help of patients. Telemedicine, a service format that has collaborated with several specialties, facilitates access to consultations with psychiatrists and psychologists, professionals who end up helping in the acceptance of medical care, when necessary.

Technological advances in prevention

Telemedicine plays an important role in the care of this disease that affects many men annually. (Source: Pexels)Source: Pexels

Those who think that new technologies cannot also help prevent prostate cancer are mistaken. Telemedicine helps to extend access to urologists and seek an earlier diagnosis, which is very important to treat the disease. Although the exams are in person, online consultations are practical to clarify doubts and demystify aspects that end up causing confusion. This is especially important in the case of men, who still have a lot of resistance to seek medical help or only do so when the first signs appear.

November is an important reminder for men’s health care. In addition to medical follow-up, it is essential to maintain a good diet, exercise regularly, keep body weight at adequate levels and avoid alcohol consumption and smoking.

Even though prostate cancer is a worrying disease and requires quick action, early diagnosis provides greater chances that medical care will be successful. So if you’re over 45, talk to your doctor and understand more about the tests that should be done annually.