November Positivo in Minutes Week of COPOM, FOMC and Payroll

The political noise marked the previous week in the local financial market, which took off from the strong positive global movement, with economic data and corporate results, while locally, the focus was dispersed, with some attention to the PEC of precatório, postponed until this week.

This week, in addition to being truncated by the holiday tomorrow, has a relatively limited macroeconomic agenda, but includes the closing of Fipe and IPC-S inflations, trade balance, industrial production and finally, the minutes of the last COPOM meeting.

The traditional market fortune-telling returns, with the analysis of the document and the search for motivations for the committee to give in to market pressures for more severe interest rates, which did not satisfy investors and, mainly, the perspective for the next moves.

Even though it has already contracted an increase of over 150 bp at the next meeting, the market is far from being satisfied, once again, with such a tightening and the signal issued by the monetary authority will be important to understand the perception regarding the future of interest rates, amid There is such an arm wrestling with the curves.

October was a difficult month for Brazil, where political noise weighed heavily as the local market moved away from the global recovery of assets with the positive series of corporate results, most above expectations and despite the increasingly concrete possibility of tapering in the US , which increases the weight of the labor market data to be released this week.

On the other hand, this global recovery was also marked by an increase in several inflation indices above expectations in the central economies, which raises the possibility that the withdrawal of stimuli could become an event of global proportions, to be observed at the meeting of the FOMC this Wednesday.

In this case, we will have completely lost the bonus of a weaker and more favorable to emerging economies in terms of inflation, despite the problems in trade relations, and we will receive the burden of continued exchange rate pressure, even if we manage to make progress in any of the stuck points on our agenda of reform, it is in danger of ‘dying’ altogether at the hands of the political wing of the government.

In the market and in the economy, Brazil is officially in Bear Market.

The opening in Europe is positive and NY futures open higher, in anticipation of more corporate results and the FOMC meeting.

In Asia-Pacific, markets in positive, with the exception of stocks in China, falling due to conflicting PMIs.

The dollar trades higher against most central currencies, while the Treasuries operate positive in all maturities.

Among the metallic commodities, bullish, fall in and silver.

It opens on a high in London and New York, with Chinese reserves falling.

The volatility index opens up 2.64%.

Dollar in cash: BRL 5.6365 / -0.18%

Euro / Dollar: US$ 1.16 / 0.078%

Dollar / Yen: ¥ 114.21 / 0.228%

Pound / Dollar: US$ 1.37 / -0.256%

Dollar Fut. (1 m): 5641.44 / -0.08%

DI – July 22: 11.21 % pa (4.47%)

DI – January 23: 12.13% pa ​​(-2.18%)

DI – January 25: 12.20% pa (-2.48%)

DI – January 27: 12.26 % pa (-1.68%)

: -2.0853% / 103,501 points

: 0.2493% / 35,820 points

: 0.3254% / 15,498 points

: 2.61% / 29,647 points

: -0.88% / 25,154 points

: 0.64% / 7,371 points

: 0.850% / 15822.04 points

: 1.003% / 6898.82 points

FTSE: 0.521% / 7275.27 points

Ibov. Fut.: -1.75% / 104357.00 points

S&P Fut.: 0.42% / 4616.25 points

Nasdaq Fut.: 0.409% / 15902.00 points

Bloomberg Index: 0.41% / 103.78 points

WTI Oil: 0.61% / $84.00

: 0.99% / $84.53

: 0.14% / $1,786.19

Iron Ore: -3.47% / $105.18

: -0.51% / $1,229.50

: 0.09% / $568.75

: -0.10% / $203.75

: 0.93% / $19.48