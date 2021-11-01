Nubank publishes prospectus for IPO at SEC and offer of BDRs at CVM | finance

Nubank announced this Monday (1) the public protocol of its request for initial public offering of shares (IPO, its acronym in English) in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC, the regulator of the capital market in the United States). The digital bank also filed with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) the preliminary prospectus for the offering of its share receipts (BDRs).

In doing so, Nubank will list class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE, and receipts for its US shares, so-called BDRs, on the B3. According to fintech, the BDR units are estimated at one-sixth of the class A common shares issued by Nu. The codes will be NU in Nyse and NUBR33 in Brazil

The estimated price per class A share in New York is between US$10 and US$11, while BDRs have an appraised value between R$9.35 and R$10.29. There will be 289,150,555 class A common shares, including in the form of BDRs. The total value of the global offering is US$3 billion, or R$16.8 billion.

According to the schedule filed with the CVM, the start of the “roadshow” (presentation of the offer) for Brazilian investors will be on November 8th and the reservation period will take place between November 17th and December 7th.

The “roadshow” for foreign investors begins on November 30, when the process of “bookbuilding” (collection of investment intentions) will also begin.

The closing of the bookbuilding and the fixing of prices per BDR take place on December 8th. Subsequently, CVM will grant registration of the offer and start trading in BDRs on B3 will be on December 9, the settlement date on December 10 and the deadline for making the closing announcement available on June 9 of 2022.

In addition, Nubank announced the creation of the Nu Sócios program, in which its clients will be invited to be partners of the company, free of charge, through the receipt of one BDR per person.

According to the statement, between R$ 180 million and R$ 225 million will be earmarked for the purchase of BDRs for customers, who will have the right to apply from November 9th through the app to participate in the program.

Nubank advises that the BDRs obtained through NuSócios can only be traded 12 months after the IPO.

Last week Nu Holdings, parent company of Nubank, had already communicated the protocol of confidential application for registration of the IPO.