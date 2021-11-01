Nubank to distribute around R$ 200 million in BDRs to its clients to make them partners in the bank – Economy

O Nubank announced this Monday, 1st, the creation of the NuSócios program, as part of its IPO (IPO) process. According to the company, millions of customers will be invited to become partners of the company, at no cost, by receiving a BDR (Brazilian Depositary Receipts, a paper traded on the domestic market that replicates the actions of a company that is listed abroad , as will Nubank).

O digital bank will allocate between R$ 180 million and R$ 225 million for the purchase of BDRs for customers, who will be able to apply from November 9th through the application. The BDR units of the NuSócios program – which, it is estimated, will be equivalent to one-sixth of the paper to be issued in the U.S – can only be traded 12 months after the IPO.

According to Nubank, to receive the BDRs that will be distributed in the program announced this Monday, you must be an active customer, have a bank account that is not blocked for transactions, not be in default with the institution for more than eight calendar days and have performed or received at least one transaction on any Nubank product in the last 30 days prior to joining the program.

IPO Details

The digital bank will go public on the stock exchanges New York (Nyse) and São Paulo (B3) simultaneously, and expects to raise the equivalent of R$ 16.8 billion, considering the average price of the indicative range defined for the shares. If the values ​​are confirmed, it will be the largest offer from a company in the Latin America in this year.

With the placement of additional and supplementary lots, and considering the class A shares, which will be sold, and the class B shares, which will not be sold, Nubank may reach the market valued at US$51.241 billion, or R$289.313 billion . It’s more than the big Brazilian banks: at NYSE, the Itaú Unibanco worth US$38.54 billion. O Bradesco, US$30.44 billion.

If all lots of shares are placed, fintech’s offer will raise R$ 22.801 billion, an estimate made by Nubank considering a rate of exchange of R$ 5.6123 and the average price of the range, which goes from US$ 10 to US$ 11 per share. Of these, R$ 20.245 billion would refer to the primary offer, in which the resources go to the company’s cash. Considering the maximum price, the offer would move R$ 23.886 billion.

According to the prospectus, the net proceeds from the IPO will be directed towards Nubank’s working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures and investments and potential acquisitions. Each of the four “axes” would receive 25% of the total raised, or R$4.139 billion considering the base offer with an average price of US$10.50, or R$58.93.

At B3, Nubank will offer the BDRs, which will represent a fraction of each Class A share sold on the NYSE. The digital bank believes that each BDR will be equivalent to one-sixth of a share, but this ratio will be defined on the offer date.

Nubank’s class A shares will entitle their holders to one vote per share at general shareholders’ meetings, while class B shares, which are not part of the offering, will be entitled to 20 votes per share, which will guarantee maintenance of the current digital bank control block. The BDRs will give their holders the same rights as class A shares, but the voting rights will be exercised by the depositary institution.

Nubank’s shares on the NYSE will be coded “NU”, while the BDRs will trade on B3 under the code “NUBR33”, and debut on the same day as the New York debut.

Schedule

Nubank starts making presentations to potential Brazilian investors next Monday, 8th, and to foreigners, on November 30th. On this same date, the bookbuilding will begin, and the reservation period will run until December 7th. Pricing per share will be set on December 8th, and the following day, Nubank will debut in the markets.

According to sources, the bank has been talking in recent weeks with potential international investors in New York and other places to sound out the bank’s interest and appetite for the paper, in the so-called non-deal roadshow (NDR). In the conversations, the interest of funds and other institutional investors was visible, according to sources.

Nubank’s share offering is set to be a benchmark for upcoming IPOs by digital banks around the world, including San Francisco’s Chime, which is due to debut on Wall Street in March.

The global offer coordinators are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citi, and the joint coordinators are HSBC, UBS BB and Safra. The Brazilian offer of BDRs is coordinated by Nu Invest.

David Vélez to retain 75% of voting power after the IPO

Nubank founder David Vélez will continue as the bank’s main shareholder and controller after its IPO. According to the prospectus, the executive, who should climb a few more steps in the list of the richest people in the world with the sale of shares, will keep 86.2% of the Class B common shares, which will not be sold to the market, the which represents around 75% of the voting power of the shares issued.

“This concentration of ownership and voting power will limit its ability to influence corporate issues,” Nubank warns potential new shareholders. In addition, the holder of Class B Shares will have preferences to buy bank shares issued in the future.

In an exercise on regulatory impacts on numbers, Nubank comments that the Central Bank’s public consultation, launched in early October this year, called 89 – a proposal to limit the interchange fee on debit cards to 0, 5% – would have had an impact of R$ 120 million on its 2020 revenues, if implemented that year.

Still in the text’s risk factors, Nubank warns of potential risks of high inflation in Brazil and the basic interest rate, the Selic, for your business.