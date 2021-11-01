NuSócios: Nubank will give up to R$225 million in shares to clients

Nu Holdings, owner of Nubank, announced, on Monday (1), the creation of NuSócios, an Initial Public Offering (IPO) program that will allow customers to receive shares of the company at no cost. Fintech explained that it will allocate between R$185 million and R$225 million for the distribution of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), which are share certificates issued abroad.

According to the company, the initiative intends to: “recognise and value the essential role of its customers in building their history”. “Millions of customers will be invited to become partners of the company, at no cost, through the receipt of one BDR per person”, was informed in a statement.

Among the rules to be able to enroll in the program, the person must be an active customer, not have an account blocked for transactions or be in default for more than 8 calendar days, have performed or received at least one transaction in any Nubank product in the last 30 days (before joining NuSócios) and more.

According to the brand, each BDR must be traded for approximately R$9.80. Those interested in receiving the BDRs will be able to register from November 9th on the bank’s own app.

The “roxinho” informed that the certificates acquired by clients can only be traded 12 months after the IPO. Thus, all information about criteria and eligibility of customers can be consulted on this website.

Record orders

Last week, Nu Holdings had already formalized the request for IPO in the United States and Brazil. Today, the company released the public protocol for registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to have shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and also at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), which allows it to operate on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3).

The IPO will begin as soon as the SEC and CVM give the approval to the process, as the company’s request will undergo a review. “The goal of Nu has always been, and will continue to be, to help people regain control of their money. By entering the stock exchange, Nubank is opening part of its capital so that new investors become shareholders. This can enable projects to make Nu even more complete”, Nubank justified the decision.