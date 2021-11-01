Octavio Ocaña, actor of “Te Dou a Vida”, dies at the age of 22, in a tragedy surrounded by mysteries in Mexico; know details

Sad news. On Friday (29), at age 22, Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña died. At first, it was reported that he had been murdered during a robbery near Mexico City, but the case seems to have many unanswered questions yet…

Local media first reported that Octavio was taken hostage during a robbery and then forced to drive away after officials at a “blitz” signaled the car to stop. Mexican police began a chase, and at one point there was a shot, until the vehicle hit the side of the road.

According to the BBC website, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico reported that the young man “lost his life with a shot in the head”. “The body was found inside the car he was driving”, reported. Authorities are still investigating the case, and could not say for sure why they shot the actor, let alone who did it.

However, the case has left many doubts for the Mexican people. That’s because, in a video that circulates on social media, the police arrive at the scene of the accident, and although Octavio Ocaña is still alive and injured, no one seems to make much effort to help him. Contrary to the note released by the Prosecutor’s Office, the press reported that the actor was taken to hospital alive, but did not resist the injuries. The report was confirmed hours later by police in Cuautitlán Izcalli, under strong protests of irregularities in the behavior of police officers.

Another version

In another statement, the Attorney General of the Republic of the State of Mexico reported that Octavio Ocaña was accompanied by two other men in the car, and that they did not stop when police asked, causing the pursuit to begin. “During the chase, the driver lost control of the car and hit the side of the road, where the driver was found shot in the head”, detailed.

“One of the escorts stated that the driver was carrying a firearm, which he had removed from the vehicle’s glove compartment. Both the witnesses who were traveling with the deceased, as well as the municipal police who tried to stop the vehicle, stated that there was no exchange of fire.” continued. When inspecting the car, authorities found “a firearm, a firing pod and ballistic evidence on the roof of the unit, right at the driver’s height.”

According to the testimony of these two people who accompanied the actor and were arrested, they had all known each other for many years and had been together for days drinking alcoholic beverages, implying that Octavio was drunk at the time he was driving. In an interview with the Mexican press, Octávio Perez, the artist’s father, vented on the speculations made, and assured that his son was not drunk. “I’m finished because they took part of my soul and my life”, lamented. According to him, the two companions in the car with the actor are people “of all your confidence”.

Octavio Pérez, priest of Octavio Ocaña, rejects a version of the Fiscalía of the State of Mexico that signals that the actor is managing a state of drunkenness. Video: Germán Espinosa – El Universal pic.twitter.com/kJ1eNTlOrs — El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) October 30, 2021

On Saturday (30), the hashtag #JustiçaParaBenito – using the name of one of Octavio’s characters, who was very dear to the public – was among the most talked about topics on Twitter in Mexico. Netizens accused the authorities of manipulating the scene of the accident, having as an argument a police report, which said that the shot had only hit the actor’s hand. Eugenio Derbezm, creator and director of the series “Vecinos”, in which Ocaña was part of the cast, was one of the people who demanded clarifying answers about the circumstances of the star’s death.

Tributes

In Brazil, the public has been following the work of Octavio Ocaña in the exhibition that SBT has been doing of the soap opera “Te Dou A Vida”, in which he plays the character Benito. In the sitcom “Vecinos”, he gave life to the same role between the years 2005 and 2008. Ocaña was also in “En Familia Con Chabelo (2005-2007)”, “La Familia P.Luche (2007)”, “Amor Letra por Letra (2008)” and “Hermanos y Detectives (2009)”. Octavio also won the ‘TV y Novelas’ award, one of the most important in Mexico, in the category of best child acting for his work in “Lola, Érase Una Vez (2007)”.

“Dear Octavio, ‘Benito’, thank you for all the joy you have given us. It will always be present in our memory and in our hearts. Your light will never go out. Rest in peace”, wrote the broadcaster Televisa on social networks. Nerea Godínez, the actor’s girlfriend and mother of his son, shared a long emotional outburst about the artist’s tragic and precocious departure.

Dear Octavio, “Benito”, thanks for all the joy you have given us. You will always be present in our memory and in our hearts. Thou light will never go out. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lP0LwRpiGT — Televisa Prensa (@Televisa_Prensa) October 30, 2021

“I wanted to find the correct way to explain to our son your absence, the lack you will have in our daily lives, that ‘Daddy Tavo’ won’t come home. Maybe he still doesn’t understand the meaning of what happened, he just won’t see you anymore. And it makes my broken heart break even more. You came into our life to stay and so it will be, although now in another way. Anyway, I ask that you don’t leave us, that you accompany me in my dreams so that we can fulfill everything we desire. I love you, Octavio, in every millimeter of my being”, he wrote.