One thousand penises are amputated and 16 thousand men die of prostate cancer a year

When he first entered the urologist’s office, the waiter Rodrigo* was 49 years old and uncomfortable. The discomfort wasn’t just in the genital organ. Talking about it was a problem and because of that shame he almost ended up on the operating table. Between 2019 and 2020, there were 6,174 diagnoses of penile cancer in Brazil and 1,092 patients had their organ amputated.

“I was not in the habit of going to the doctor for regular exams. First, because I don’t have health insurance, and second, because I never gave it much importance. I went to the doctor because I had some symptoms. It was an STD, and the doctor said it could have evolved into cancer if I hadn’t sought help”, said.

He feels ashamed of the episode and therefore asked not to be identified, but experts say that men’s resistance to seeking care and the habit of neglecting their health is still a problem in several social strata. This Monday (1st) begins the Blue November, period in which authorities, bodies and institutions warn of the danger of this type of behavior.

According to the president of the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU-BA) and professor at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA), Lucas Batista, penile cancer is less frequent than other types of illness, but it is usually more aggressive. Poor hygiene and the HPV virus (human papillomavirus), Sexually Transmitted Disease, are the main factors that can cause this problem.

“It is the most common type of cancer in patients with low socioeconomic conditions, who do not have access to medical care and do not have the habit of exposing the glans to wash the penis. Patients with phimosis, for example, who have difficulty exposing the glans, often only discover it after the age of 40, when they go to the urologist”, he said.

The situation was made worse by the pandemic. The specialist said that the offices registered a drop of about 70% in the number of patients in Bahia. The SBU reported that between 2019 and 2020, there were 6,000 penile cancer diagnoses in Brazil and 1,000 patients were amputated. Treatment may require removal of part of the limb or even complete withdrawal.

Untreated cases can result in death. The National Cancer Institute (Inca) stated that 458 men died of penile cancer in Brazil in 2019 and that the North and Northeast regions are the most affected. The oncologist at Clínica AMO and specialist in urinary tract tumors, Augusto Mota, said that self-examination is essential.

“The patient needs to be aware if there are wounds or any other abnormality in the penis. Any wound that doesn’t heal in two or three weeks needs to be seen by a specialist. He shouldn’t wait. Cancer does not appear overnight, when it reaches this stage it is because the situation had already been neglected”, he stated.

Despite this, as it is a rarer type of tumor, according to Inca, it represents 2% of all types of cancer that affect men. The incidence is higher in patients over 50 years of age, although it can also affect the younger ones. Hygiene should be done with soap and water, pulling the skin and washing the entire limb.

Prostate

Penis cancer is a concern, but prostate cancer is still the one that most affects men across the country. According to data from Inca, it corresponds to 29.2% of the incident tumors in males and killed almost 16 thousand people last year. In 2021, there will be 65,000 new cases, 6,000 in Bahia and 1,000 in Salvador. It is an estimate since many patients only look for a specialist when the disease is already at an advanced stage.

Driver by app Daniel Nunes, 45, said going to the doctor has become a habit recently. “I got married and my wife is aware of these things. She makes my appointments. We have a two-year-old daughter, so I think I started to take care of myself more because of them. My father and uncles, for example, didn’t used to go to the doctor”, he said.

This behavior is quite common. Oncologist Augusto Mota has been in the practice for nearly 30 years and said that men are more remiss with medical care than women, but that is changing.

“The patient who goes to the office undergoes the exams and treatment. There is no resistance. There is still a prejudice against the touch test, but when he understands the importance, he takes the test. The resistance that exists is to seek the doctor. He keeps putting it off because of work and making other excuses,” he said.

Prostate cancer is a silent disease that, when it manifests symptoms, such as painful urination or bleeding, is usually at a more advanced stage. Therefore, experts say that it should not be expected. The recommendation is to start going to the urologist after 45 years of age. Those who have a history of cancer in the family, even those not directly related to the prostate, should take extra care.

Black men are more likely to develop this disease. “The treatment doesn’t necessarily require surgery. There is a procedure called Active Surveillance that can be applied in some cases. These are situations in which the patient is treated with medication, but which requires periodicity, tests every three or four months”, says Mota.

Even in cases where the only solution is surgery, medicine has advanced and the results have been more positive. The president of the Brazilian Society of Urology, Lucas Batista, recalls that there are three types of procedures.

“The patient is afraid of being impotent, but medicine has evolved a lot in this regard. The impotence rate is lower than in the past. Robotic surgery, for example, has had good results. It is already present in Bahia, but it is not yet available in the SUS network. Another solution could be open surgery or radiotherapy,” he said.

Experts said there is no early treatment for prostate cancer, but that maintaining a healthy diet and exercising is important. Obesity, despite not developing the disease, makes its effects more aggressive. Currently, there are about 300 urologists in Bahia and the public network offers free consultations.

Municipal network offers free service

The Municipal Health Department of Salvador (SMS) stated that the municipal network offers specialized urology consultations. To gain access, you must go to a basic health unit and make an appointment, from Monday to Friday, except holidays, from 8 am to 5 pm. It is necessary to present an official identity document with a photo, a SUS card linked to Salvador and a medical request with a prescription for the appointment.

Sought, the State Department of Health (Sesab) did not comment on the network of urology services available in the state.

Across Brazil, the demand for routine tests for screening for prostate cancer decreased in the first year of the pandemic. According to the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), the collection of prostate biopsy had a reduction of 44% and the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) exam of 20%. Since the admissions of patients fell 16% in the country and 15% in Bahia.

In a statement, the National Cancer Institute said that in Brazil prostate cancer is the second most common among men (behind only non-melanoma skin cancer). In Bahia, the estimate for 2021 is a rate of 85.51 cases for every 100,000 men, and about 75% of cases occur after 65 years of age. In the last five years, mortality from this type of disease grew 10% in Brazil and 14% in Bahia, with 1,367 deaths in 2020.

“The increase observed in incidence rates in Brazil can be partially explained by the evolution of diagnostic methods (exams), by the improvement in the quality of the country’s information systems and by the increase in life expectancy”, says the note.

Starting this Monday, Farol da Barra, Elevador Lacerda, the Municipal Hospitals of Salvador (HMS) and Aristides Maltez, and the light sources in the Sé and Dois de Julho squares (Campo Grande) will be illuminated with blue light for remember the month of prevention, diagnosis and treatment against prostate cancer and other diseases that affect men. The action will continue until November 22nd.

Check out myths and truths about prostate cancer:

The disease always has symptoms (false) – Pain when urinating and bleeding may be related to prostate cancer, especially when there is metastasis, but this is not a rule.

Increased PSA test is a sign of prostate cancer (false) – The change may be related to other factors, so monitoring by a professional urologist is important.

Black men are more likely to have the disease (true) – This group has 60% more chance and care should be redoubled after 50 years.

Those who have a history of cancer in the family are more vulnerable (true) – Heredity increases the risk. A first-degree relative with the disease doubles the chance, and two relatives increase the risk fivefold.

Source: urologist Frederico Mascarenhas.

Types of cancer most common among men:

Prostate (65.8 thousand new cases per year);

Colon and Rectum (20.5 mil)

Trachea, Bronchus and Lung (17.7 thousand)

Stomach (13,300)

Oral Cavity (11.2 thousand)

Esophagus (8,600)

Bladder (7.5 thousand)

Larynx (6.4 thousand)

Leukemia (5.9 thousand)

Central Nervous System (5.8 thousand)

Source: National Cancer Institute (Inca).

Penis Cancer:

Cause: lack of hygiene and HPV infection;

Symptoms: there are no symptoms, just the presence of smegma (sebum) between the glans and the rest of the body of the penis, under the skin;

Treatment: partial removal or total amputation;

Prostate cancer:

Cause: more common in people over 50 years of age, with greater propensity among blacks and those with similar cases in the family;

Symptoms: bleeding, pain, or difficulty urinating may be symptoms, but not a rule;

Treatment: radiotherapy, hormonal treatment or surgery;

*Name changed to preserve font identity.