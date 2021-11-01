‘only head of state accused of genocide’, says Bolsonaro the director of WHO – Politics

President Jair Bolsonaro, during a meeting with the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom (photo: Reproduction/Twitter) The president



Jair Bolsonaro



(no party) he told the director general of



World Health Organization (WHO),



Tedros Adhanom, who is the only one



“head of state accused of genocide”



. The declaration took place this Sunday (10/31) on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, in Rome, Italy.

“I am the only head of state in the world to be investigated and accused of genocide. the policy,” said the Brazilian president during a meeting with the director general of WHO.

The Minister of Health,



Marcelo Queiroga



, who also participated in the meeting, said with laughter: “Me too. I’m going with him to The Hague, to walk there in The Hague,” he added.

Bolsonaro continued: “Some wanted me to buy 200 million doses in 2020, there was no vaccine,” said the president.

In another excerpt of the video, the Brazilian chief executive asked Tedros about the “origin of the virus”.

“I have a question for you. What is the origin of the virus?” said Bolsonaro. Tedros then replies: “We are still studying.”

O



video



of the meeting with the Director General of WHO was



shared



by the president in the



social networks.



Via Twitter, Palcio do Planalto reported that the meeting took place “on the sidelines of the summit of G20 leaders” and that Foreign Minister Carlos Frana also participated in the meeting. No other details were released.

“Just now, on the occasion of the G20, I had a meeting with Mr. Tedros Adhanom, Director General of WHO. See what he says about the origin of the virus, vaccination in children and adolescents, health passport and restrictive measures such as lockdown “, says Bolsonaro in video shared on Facebook. During the conversation, Bolsonaro said that restrictive measures unbalanced the economy.

On his Twitter profile, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also commented on the meeting and stated that the commitment to support measures related to COVID-19 was reiterated. During the meeting, according to him, Brazil’s potential for the local production of vaccines against the disease was discussed, which may also meet the needs of Latin America and the world.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s participation has been marked by few meetings with other heads of state. Isolated, the president did not participate in the tour of G20 leaders this Sunday. A photo of representatives from other countries was released tossing coins at the Trevi Fountain, a traditional tourist spot in the Italian capital.

Supporters



The president also shared videos on social media in which he greets supporters in Rome. Bolsonaro appears waving through the window and, shortly thereafter, goes to meet the group, who were shouting words of support for the president. “I am immensely grateful to everyone for their consideration,” the president wrote in the publication.

Bolsonaro left for the Italian capital last Thursday, 28. The official agenda, released by Palcio do Planalto, includes the president’s participation in sessions on climate change, the environment and sustainable development this Sunday.

The president is expected to go tomorrow, November 1, to the city of Anguillara Veneta to receive a title of local citizen. The project to honor the president, authored by Mayor Alessandra Buoso, from the League – far-right party.

The decision displeased Italian politicians, Catholic religious and Brazilians living in Italy. On Friday, activists dumped manure and made graffiti at the town hall. The protest was organized by environmentalists from “Rise Up 4 Climate Justice”. (With AFP)