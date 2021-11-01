Opened by Brazilian women in Lisbon, crepes shop in the shape of vagina and penis has a queue before opening hours | World

Lisbon’s innocent custard tarts and the famous soft egg sweets have won a big and strong competitor: crepes in the form of penises and vaginas that have been sold for two months in Rua da Rosa, in Bairro Alto in the Portuguese capital.

The candy store is called “La Putaria” and there are lines to taste the treat that debuted in August this year, right after the opening of post-confinement trade caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The project is by Brazilian Juliana Lopes, who joined forces with her Austrian boyfriend, Robert Kramer, to set up the store.

Catapulted by social networks, the small store of 50 square meters is open from Sunday to Sunday, and sells an average of 300 crepes every day. The owners do not confirm the monthly billing, but as the lowest price of each cake is 4.50 euros, in a simple account you can calculate the monthly billing of at least 40,000 euros (something around R$260,000). The crepes are filled and covered with chocolate and/or dulce de leche and prices vary between 4.5 and 6.5 euros, depending on the amount of fillings and toppings that the customer wants.

The address is in the most bohemian neighborhood of the Portuguese capital, famous for bringing together young people from the most varied nationalities who come to Lisbon to study at universities. The store’s success is directly linked to the use of social media to promote the business. On TikTok, the hashtag #Laputaria has over 10.9 million views and practically all recent videos were made by customers who bought the cookies from the Brazilian’s store.

‘La Putaria’ is also already facing the war of algorithms. The first account created on Instagram was taken down by the network:

“We imagine that there were denunciations. Portugal is a very traditional country. That’s why I imagine that the theme of the store must have shocked and may have received a series of denunciations. I even confess that I was surprised by the store’s success. But, anyway, it happened”, analyzes Juliana Lopes.

The second profile was created and flagged as commercial, has almost 19,000 followers and has not suffered any more problems since it was reopened (@laputariaoficial). As in TikTok, the hashtag #Laputaria is almost entirely with content made in the store in Rua da Rosa. THE The entrepreneur highlights that she has never made any content boost and that the movement in the store’s profiles is completely organic.

Images of the crepes spread through social networks, but the store’s success is even on the physical plane. The doors open around 3 pm and every day there are lines to buy the goodies. Friends Inês Rodrigues and Marta Bras live in Sintra (30 km away from Lisbon). But they came to the capital just to get to know the place. “We saw it on the networks and found it fun. We came to know, buy and take photos to post on social networks,” they said.

They said they must come back other times, bringing friends and even family. “My mom thought it was cute (funny) and I’ll show you the pictures when I get home.”

Most of the audience is really young, but it is not uncommon to find entire families in the place. Mariza Melo, 25, saw the sweets on the internet and invited her mother, Mari Melo, 50, to meet them. “I thought it was amazing and I came here to check if it was everything they promised. Well, it is beautiful. I’ll see now if it tastes good”, said Mari, while waiting for the cake in the shape of a penis.

She chose the traditional one that takes two toppings. One of dark chocolate that covers 80% of the cake and the one of white chocolate, which goes on the tip of the crepe and is called a “happy ending” by the attendants. “I found it very ‘cute’ and I’m going to take some photos to put in the family group. I’m sure everyone will have a lot of fun”, said the mother, who seemed much more comfortable with the candy than her daughter.

Attendants are ‘polyglots’ of penises and vaginas

La Putaria’s address is one of the most touristic in Lisbon. Therefore, the attendants need to know how to “translate” the product. Of the six employees who take turns at the counter throughout the days, one is Brazilian from Maranhão.

Daniela Silva says she likes her work a lot and that it’s more fun. To serve customers well, he had to learn how the names penis and vagina are spoken in different languages. And he starts saying the names he learned: “There’s dick, cock, coño, pepeca, pussy, pussy, dick… there are also the most pejorative ones, but they’re not very common”” he explains.

Nelson Costa and Diogo Barros are Portuguese and have resigned from their old jobs to attend ‘La Putaria’. “I thought it could be a different and fun experience. And it really is being… I can even flirt with some clients”, confesses Diogo.

Breast-shaped crepe

The store sells two formats of crepes: vagina and penis. This second format is the most sold shot (about 80%). There are studies for crepes in other formats, the next one should be in the form of breasts (or tits, as the Portuguese call them).

The store’s success sparked a number of copies of the business. Robert Kramer said that some competitors even went to photograph the sweets in the store and that on social networks some people even mark the store’s profile complaining about the service (with pictures of sweets that are from other stores). “Some people think we are a franchise. No. We were just born with this store, for now,” says the Austrian who has lived in Portugal for five years and has been dating Juliana for three years.

According to him, the idea for the store came from a friend who went to Bangkok and other capitals in European countries and sent information about similar stores. “When I saw the photo, I immediately thought it would be a great idea here. I bought the machines in the United States and asked Juliana for help with the crepe recipe and working with social networks,” he says.

From the day he saw the photos of his friends to the opening of the store, it was only four months. “I knew it would work, but I didn’t expect it to be so fast.” The success of penis and vagina crepes should not stop in Lisbon. The couple has already received more than 200 proposals to open franchises in several countries. The two plan to set up a second store in Porto (the second largest city in Lisbon) and plan, in 2021, to have physical stores also in Brazil (but still without defined locations).

The Lisbon store already delivers penises and vaginas candy at customers’ homes and make packages with larger orders. “A lot of people buy for bachelor parties,” explains Juliana. The success of sweet penises and vaginas has also entered the path of the Portuguese press. The couple has already participated in six TV programs in Lisbon.

This exhibition is a great novelty in Brazilian life. Juliana arrived in Lisbon just over three years ago. She is from Minas Gerais and has a degree in aesthetics. He came to Portugal to live with his mother who has lived in the country for over a decade. The initial plan was to work with her, in a female aesthetics company. Parallel to this work, she also sells jewelry with a friend through social networks. “I’m an entrepreneur and my life was already well organized with these two projects”.

She met Robert months after arriving in Lisbon. He came to Portugal to try to be an entrepreneur in the IT area. But their lives are rapidly changing with “La Putaria,” their first deal together. “I thought it was going to be a joke. But the business worked out and it is already my main source of income”, declares Juliana. The couple are now working to organize the project in the form of a franchise and spread sweet cookies in the shape of penises and vaginas around the world.

Crepe Size Uses Average Penis Measurement

The plans are as bold and ambitious as the promise on a neon light on the store wall: “It’s bigger than your boyfriend’s.” This wall was even designed to be the ‘unstampable’ part of the store. After buying the candy, taking a picture next to the sign is part of the experience of going to ‘La Putaria’.

When asked about the size and shape of crepes, Robert Kramer says there was no discussion about it. The machine already had this shape and, in the case of the penis shape, it measures 16.5 centimeters. “The explanation we found is that this is the average penis size worldwide,” says Robert.