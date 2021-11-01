Opposition asks for clarification from the government for monitoring carried out by the Army

posted on 11/01/2021 05:41 / updated on 11/01/2021 05:42



(credit: Chamber of Deputies/Disclosure)

Federal deputy Glauber Braga (PSol-RJ) will ask the party’s bench in the Chamber to forward a request for clarification to the Minister of Defense, General Braga Netto. The congressman intends to question the minister’s statements on the monitoring of social networks carried out by the Brazilian Army in 2019. The analysis by the Force was revealed yesterday by the mail, through documents officially obtained by the report.

The papers show that the Army monitored the behavior, on social media, of ordinary citizens, parliamentarians, journalists and bloggers, from July 30, 2019 to November 20 of the same year. Last week, during a public hearing at the Chamber’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and National Defense, Glauber Braga questioned Braga Netto about the surveillance operation. The congressman said he had information that he was being monitored. Annoyed, the minister denied that the army adopts this type of procedure. “There is no monitoring of parliamentarians, there is not”. However, the documents obtained by mail reveal and evaluate the posts of several parliamentarians. The papers also issue political positions on the alleged opponents of PL 1645.

Glauber Braga will formalize a request for clarification to the minister. “The first thing was to ask the defense minister directly at the hearing, as it was done, and he denied that there was [monitoramento]. Now, with the negative answer, we will formalize a request for clarification to see if it [Braga Netto] confirms, not only orally, but maintains the position in a formalized term. He must know that this type of lie matters in accountability, especially if he has participated,” said the congressman. “It is absurd that this type of action is carried out by the Armed Forces under the guidance of the government. They (the military) worked as a spy force against opposition deputies,” he said.

reaction against army

(photo: Reproduction)



In the assessment of Alcides Costa Vaz, a specialist in the Armed Forces and a professor at the Institute of International Relations at UnB, it is not the Army’s typical role to carry out this type of investigation. “The Army is responsible for defending the territory, the population against external threats, in addition to cooperating with the other security forces, in guaranteeing law and order. This is what is stated in our Constitution”, he emphasizes. “This type of internal investigation has nothing to do with the Army’s activities and, assuming that there is some activity that puts the integrity of people and property at risk, it would be up to the police to investigate. There is an anomaly in this type of investigative action”, he adds.

out of place

The specialist is concerned about the political behavior of a State institution. “If an important institution such as an armed force goes beyond its functions, this in fact violates the Constitution and does not correspond to what is expected of a consolidated democracy. The situation is out of context and out of place”, he assesses.

Constitutionalist lawyer Vera Chemim also criticized the actions of the Armed Forces to pass a law in the interests of the barracks. “Articles of the Constitution prohibit these attitudes by the military. The members of the Army cannot, under any circumstances, lobby in this regard,” he said. The specialist also highlighted that this way of acting hurts the Democratic State of Law, as it would be a political attribution and is expressly prohibited in the laws that regulate the functions of each of the Armed Forces.

Under the condition of anonymity, military officers heard by the Correio affirm that monitoring is routine. In this specific case, the campaign was organized in order to overcome the resistance to PL 1645. As mentioned in the reports obtained by the Correio, there is a concern with overcoming the “narrative”. “Being ahead of the narrative means not being beaten. It’s having a backroom control, keeping the 80% approval rating. Today’s situation is not a blow. However, to have enough popular approval to advance with the Force’s own themes”, described the military source. “War today is digital? So get in the game,” he added.

Wanted by mail, the Ministry of Defense did not send a response until the closing of this issue.

Three questions for Glauber Braga, federal deputy for the PSol-RJ

How do you assess the Army’s monitoring?

Scandalous. From the moment you have national security forces monitoring the government’s political adversaries, their duty being the Brazilian defense, their functions are being completely distorted.

Do you think this type of monitoring was done more often?

Monitoring was carried out at the beginning of 2019, that is, at the beginning of the administration of the [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro, this leads us to imagine that it could have happened at other times as well. Even Bolsonaro himself, at the scandalous ministerial meeting (April 2020), spoke of having more access to information reports. If that [monitoramento] it happened once, it can certainly have happened other times. That’s why it’s important for us to question the Minister of Defense.

What was the position of Psol in relation to PL 1645?

We defended the rights of soldiers, as we understand it as a fair and well-founded cause. It did not seem appropriate for a project to benefit only those at the top of the hierarchy and have the rights of more than 80% of the Armed Forces neglected.