Out of respect, Palmeiras didn’t fight to have a free GP. Corinthians’ young revelation worth R$100 million – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

The biggest salary increase in Brazilian football.

From R$ 12 thousand to R$ 250 thousand monthly.

It is even utopian in the face of the crisis that the country is going through.

But not for the football world.

Especially when the player is 20 years old and has huge potential.

Left-handed, fast, dribbler, with personality.

The Corinthians board celebrated yesterday the renewal of the contract with attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira, for three years, whose contract ended in March 2022.

It fixed its termination fine at R$100 million.

The renovation was not only a reason for joy for Duilio Monteiro Alves. It brought the Corinthians board closer to the leaders of Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos.

The Corinthians president acknowledged in meetings with Gabriel Pereira’s businessman, ex-lateral Ivan Rocha.

The club’s great rivals respected the gentlemen’s agreement between the main teams in São Paulo.

Managers have pledged for years not to interfere, to sabotage each other’s player renewals.

The last to break this informal agreement was the former president of São Paulo, Carlos Miguel Aidar, hiring striker Alan Kardec, from Palmeiras, in May 2014.

The fear of the Corinthians leaders was mainly in Palestra Italia. Palmeiras is the club whose financial situation is more than balanced, unlike São Paulo and Santos, which accumulate heavy debts. More than R$600 million and R$700 million, respectively.

But the posture of the direction of Palmeira, despite recognizing the potential of GP, was of respect. No harassment. Only if Corinthians officially gave up on the player, which didn’t happen.

In the renewal, Corinthians wanted a greater bond.

Four or five years old.

But Ivan Rocha wanted three years.

The hope, as it has become common, is the appreciation in these years, for a possible sale abroad.

The renovation brought relief to Parque São Jorge.

Sylvinho knew there was even a chance that he might not be able to climb the boy anymore.

Because if there was no renewal, the Corinthians leaders did not want him to use the club as a showcase and leave, ‘for free’, in March 2022.

Happy ending in the soap opera that has been coming since the beginning of the year…