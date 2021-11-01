Outside Globo and on Domingo Legal, Leandro Hassum surprises SBT audience· TV News

Outside Globo and on Domingo Legal this Sunday (31), Leandro Hassum surprised the SBT audience during his participation in Passa ou Repass. The comedian left the Marinho family network in 2019 after 21 years of exclusive contract to have the freedom to work on projects for work and streaming, such as Netflix.

In the program presented by Celso Portiolli on SBT, Hassum competed alongside singer Vitão and comedian Marlei Cevada against the troupe of the group Barbixas (Daniel Nascimento, Anderson Bizzocchi and Elidio Sanna). Viewers of Silvio Santos’ station were surprised to see the former Zorra Total in Globo’s competitor.

“People who see SBT more than others [emissoras] not used to seeing Hassum and Vitão on TV. I don’t think I had ever seen Vitão!”, commented Si Maccari on Twitter. “Leandro Hassum, what are you doing on SBT?”, asked a netizen identified only as Isa.

“Leandro Hassum Magro is so different from the original Leandro Hassum who is even on SBT right now,” joked another, identified as Rodrigo. “Is Leandro Hassum no longer on the globe?!” asked Isa Lari.

“I haven’t watched open TV for a long time. Does anyone explain to me what Leandro Hassum is fixing from his life on SBT playing gymkhana with Celso Portiolli and Vitão?”, reflected Ju Louises. “The new times have arrived: who would have thought to see Leandro Hassum on SBT, huh?!”, wrote Arthur Barbosa.

Check out some reactions on Twitter:

We see more SBT than the others are not used to seeing Hassum and Vitão on TV. I think I had never seen Vitão! 😳 — Si Maccari (@simacari) October 31, 2021

leandro hassum what are you doing on sbt….? — spooky isa (@poesieenlarue) October 31, 2021

Leandro Hassum taking pie in his face IS THE MOMENT!#Nice Sundaypic.twitter.com/orX7E31Jop — Cool Sunday (@Sunday_Cool) October 31, 2021

Leandro Hassum Magro is so different from Leandro Hassum Original who is currently even on SBT — Ary Fontouronther (@konther) October 31, 2021

The new times have arrived: who would have thought to see Leandro Hassum on SBT, huh?! #Nice Sunday#ProofOfThePath — Arthur Barbosa (@arthurmbarbosa) October 31, 2021

and leandro hassum participating in the cool sunday kkkkkkk — carol 🥁👒 (@coralinacomenta) October 31, 2021

It’s kind of disconcerting to watch Passa ou Repass today with 5 sub-celebrities + Leandro Hassum. #Nice Sunday — THe JoKeR aND THe QueeN (@carloscruel) October 31, 2021