Palmeiras does not pay R$10 million and is left without a striker

Palmeiras had until the end of the year to decide the future of two under-20 players who are on loan at the club

Palmeiras is in two important disputes in this final of 2021. It is in the final of the Copa Libertadores da América, in which it will face Flamengo, on November 27th. And is the third placed in the Brazilian Championship, 10 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, and with chances of being able to touch Galo, for having a direct confrontation against the Minas Gerais team.

Even with these disputes that are very important, the Palmeiras starts planning the 2022 season. In addition to waiting for who will be the new president, probably Leila Pereira, the board is already planning the cast to compete in next year’s competitions. And some choices are being made, especially contracts that will not be renewed.

And according to the website Our Lecture, two base players will not stay at Palmeiras, as the club did not want to buy the economic rights of both. The first is the Colombian Marino Hinestroza, which belongs to the America of Cali. The attacker is on loan until the end of this year and Palmeiras would have to pay R$10 million to buy 70% of player rights.

According to the publication, the board understood that there are better young people than the 19-year-old Colombian at the base. And that the investment is not worth it because of that. So, like this, Marino returns to Colombia after the end of his contract with Verdão, which ends on December 31 of this year.

Another one that doesn’t stay is midfielder Vitinho. Loaned by Cruzeiro, Palmeiras even asked for an extension of the contract, but the celestial team did not accept. In this case, Verdão also did not want to pay R$10 million to hire the midfielder permanently.