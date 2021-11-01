The end of Grêmio’s 2020 season was playing in the Copa do Brasil with Palmeiras. A title would make the tricolor qualify directly to the group stage of the Libertadores. But, it would also mark another title for Renato, who would receive strength in command for another achievement.

However, that game marked the beginning of Grêmio decay. That’s because the tricolor ended up being defeated naturally by the São Paulo team, which didn’t even seem to need to play an exceptional game.

Many believed that with the loss of the title, Renato would fall. But, the direction opted for its maintenance due to the short time to start pre-Libertadores. The tricolor even passed the first phase they played, but was eliminated by Independiente Del Valle in the second round and Renato fell.

Portaluppi’s fall, in a way, was caused by the defeat in the Brazil Cup final to Palmeiras. And the fall of the coach gave rise to the dance of chairs that has taken place in the position of Grêmio coach in 2021.

In other words, the team from São Paulo, indirectly, influenced a lot in the Grêmio crisis. But, today (31), the tricolor has the opportunity to pay them back if they win the match.

Palmeiras had Grêmio eliminated from Libertadores 2021

Playing away from home, Grêmio ended up losing 2-0 in Brasileirão’s first round to Palmeiras. This ensured that Thiago Gomes would not be in charge of the team.

Maybe if the young coach had won the game, Grêmio would have kept it and the current situation would have been better. Finally, Palmeiras has brought a lot of disgrace to the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul. But, now it’s time to pay it back with interest, because beating Palmeiras could mean taking them out of the fight for the Brasileirão and even creating a crisis in relation to Abel Ferreira.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA