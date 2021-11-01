Pandemic banking scanning is here to stay; institutions invest in technology and close branches

With the arrival of the vaccine, it is possible to glimpse the proximity of the return to normal life: the return of parties, face-to-face work, the opening of stadiums and even the release of masks in the streets. However, not everything will be as it was before. You digital payment methods became popular and are here to stay. Many people walk without having at least R$ 2 in their pocket, since, to make any payments, they use cards or Pix — instantaneous system created by the Central Bank (BC), which completes one year this November. In addition to the facilities, there is another side to digitization: with greater use of apps and internet banking, the bank branches are disappearing.

Influenced by the advancement of online commerce, the use of cards for payment had a 30.5% climbing between the first half of this year and last, according to the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs). In physical stores, after cash, the preferred medium for cash purchases is Pix. A survey by the National Confederation of Store Leaders (CNDL) shows that this modality already surpasses the debit card. According to BC data, the Pix transactions have been growing steadily.: in January, there were just over 200 thousand operations. In September, the number surpassed one billion.

The finance leader at Bip consultancy, Luiz Fabbrine, believes that Pix’s instantaneity also contributes to the lesser use of paper money. In addition to allowing transfers in minutes at any time of the day, including on weekends, without charging fees to individuals, the new model generates savings for banks.

— Pix has been gaining new features and, together with the explosion of digital wallets, contributing to the reduction of paper money.

Digital portfolios have also multiplied and, according to the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), around 38 million Brazilians opened their first bank account between January 2020 and June 2021, with digital social savings for emergency aid credit.

Caixa recently added new features to these accounts. In addition to moving resources with a virtual debit card, paying slips, making Pix and QR Code transactions, savers can also request a loan of up to one thousand reais, directly through the Caixa Tem application, in a completely digital way.

More than 38 million were introduced into the financial system through social savings Photo: Marcello Casal Jr

Technology reduces managers and cashiers

O number of bank branches and employees has been falling year by year, according to the Central Bank, with the efficiency gain of the digital service channels. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Although digitization initially requires greater investments in technology, in the future it should reduce costs and increase the operational capacity of financial institutions. Therefore, while dispensing with managers and tellers, banks have been betting on hiring technology professionals.

Itaú, for example, ended the first half with 13 thousand technology employees — a growth of 83% in two years. In 2021 alone, there were more than 2,500 hires for the technology area.

Digital banks, in turn, which were born with a focus on internet services, are investing even more. As of March 2020, C6 Bank has opened approximately 650 jobs in the area and currently has another 250 to fill.

Last month Nubank opened almost 700 new opportunities for those who want to work with Software Engineering (500), Product Manager (55), Design (85) and Data Science (50).

Benefits for consumers and shopkeepers alike

The adoption of new technological tools for payments offers advantages for both consumers and merchants. A survey carried out by Mercado Pago shows that sellers who accept Pix have registered an average sales volume 10% higher than those of other retailers. Amidst the pandemic, more than 400,000 face-to-face businesses began using payment links and services for online stores, in order to expand their sales channels. From April to June this year, there was a growth of 221% in total transactions and 284% in volume.

In synchrony with the digital transformation, fintech has a small machine that offers several ways to charge the sale in a single device, such as QR Code, NFC, card and Pix, which has a zero rate for small sellers.

PagSeguro also offers the solution. Recently, it still launched the PagPhone — the world’s first smartphone, machine and digital bank, all in a single device. Through it, the seller pays no fees and receives money from sales in real time.

The technology company PicPay, on the other hand, has a card with a cashback of 5% of the amount spent on purchases in a single platform; digital wallet with an income higher than savings, through which it is possible to make payments with Pix and QR Code; loan between people (P2P Lending).

— Since the appearance of Pix, the number of transactions per month has grown 20 times until August of this year. And those who added balance to their wallet through Pix spent twice as much and performed 2.3 times more transactions than other users — says Anderson Chamon, PicPay’s co-founder and VP of Products and Technology: — Using the QR Code , which was already growing before the pandemic, quintupled. And in relation to the number of cards, PicPay reached the mark of ten million plastics issued in August.