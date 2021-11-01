Pará leads in solar energy generation in the North region | News Pará | Online Diary

Pará is the state in the North region that most uses solar energy. It currently occupies the 13th position in the national ranking with the highest installed power of solar energy in distributed generation (among consumers who generate their own energy): today it accounts for 2.4% of all Brazilian distributed solar energy. The data are from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar), released recently.

There are 14,386 photovoltaic installations throughout the state (individuals and companies), with 162,335.15 kilowatts (kw) of installed power, totaling 17,936 consumer units that receive credits, according to data from the Paraense Solar Energy Association (Apasolar). From January to August 2020, around 1,800 consumer units adopted the photovoltaic system throughout Pará, a number that rose to 3,200 units in the same period this year, representing a growth of around 56%.

The five cities in Pará that generate the most solar energy today, according to Apasolar, are Belém, with 2,371 Solar Photovoltaic Power Plants (USFV’s), Marabá (1,582 USFV), Santarém (1,352 USFV), Parauapebas (1,085 USFV) and Ananindeua (712 USFV) .

Walber Friths de Oliveira, who presides over the entity from Pará, says that the photovoltaic potential in the state is gigantic. “When I assumed the presidency of the Association, in 2016, Pará was in 20th place in the national ranking of states that produce Solar Photovoltaic Energy. Today it has advanced 7 positions thanks to the work that the photovoltaic sector has been developing in Pará. It is still not enough for our potential. The demand for the adhesion of clean energy through the sun is only growing”, he says.

The biggest advantage of the system, according to him, is energy freedom, as the consumer starts to produce their own energy and with that comes the dreamed of financial organization, since one of the biggest costs of a family or a business owner today is exactly in the bill power.

“Once a user of solar energy, the money that used to pay for electricity consumption can and should be reverted to investments in other areas, such as, for example, investing the money to earn income or creating a fund for family travel. There are endless possibilities, and countless advantages”, he highlights.

The price of each system varies according to the size of the property and consumption, but the photovoltaic system of a family that currently consumes around R$400.00 costs around R$18,000.00. “Another point to mention is that the amount applied to obtain a solar project can be financed by several lines of credit available on the market in up to 72 installments and with very low interest rates, being able to even opt for a grace period of 90 days to start paying the first installment”.

Walber Friths de Oliveira | Disclosure

Walber guarantees that he has already saved around R$ 60 thousand in recent years with the system he implemented in his company. Part of the energy generated there that is not consumed is redirected to your apartment. “I also use it in other stores like the one located in the municipality of Dom Eliseu, on the border between Pará and Maranhão, where we have a sustainable container store powered 100% by solar energy”.

The Federal Chamber unanimously approved Bill No. 5,829/19, which creates the legal framework for the generation of solar energy and other renewable sources in Brazil. Now the PL goes to the vote in the Federal Senate. “We are very optimistic with the creation of this framework because it avoids distortions such as the one that tried to tax the service at 60% in 2019, it gives legal security to the distributed generation sector in the country”.

Switching to solar energy, says Walber, is fundamental for the financial health of a family or a company and, above all, for the environment, which directly benefits from the compensation of hundreds of tons of CO² per year that are no longer emitted into the atmosphere when generating this amount of energy. “In 2019/2020, our company even received the Green Seal from the Chico Mendes Institute for using social and environmental policies”.

Difference in the account in the first month

Public servant Rossi Rufino da Silva lives with his wife and 2 daughters in a large house located in a residential complex in the municipality of Ananindeua. Before, he paid R$1,537.24 (1,044 kWh) in his electricity bill.

About a year ago, he decided to save and lower his energy bill and, after doing market research, he implemented a photovoltaic system in his house. “My project cost around R$30,000 for 27 solar energy panels. I paid 50% upon signing the contract and the other half upon delivery, and the installation period was 2 months”, he recalls.

Rossi Rufino da Silva | Disclosure

Today Rossi pays only R$ 141.00 for energy, a reduction in the order of more than 90%, with the increase in energy already announced for last month. “After we installed the system, our energy never hit 1,000 kWh, this was the 1st reduction, in addition to the value that decreased by around R$1,400.00. The cost-benefit is excellent and the cost is paid in a few months”, says Simone Sena, Rufino’s wife.

Rossi says that the difference in the bill came in the first month and another advantage mentioned by him is the fact that he can reallocate all the energy generated from his house in another unit, in this case a farm that he also owns in Ananindeua. “In my other house, with this energy transfer, my account has already been reduced by 50%”, he guarantees.

Solar energy

– The solar source has already brought to Brazil more than R$54 billion in new investments and generated more than 312,000 jobs accumulated since 2012. With this, it avoided the emission of 11 million tons of CO2 in electricity generation.

– Distributed solar photovoltaic generation surpassed the milestone of 600 thousand connected systems in Brazil

– Among the main advantages of the system is the 90% savings on the electricity bill, with an investment paid for between 4 and 5 years

– In the centralized generation segment, Brazil has 3.5 GW of installed power in solar photovoltaic plants, equivalent to 1.9% of the country’s electricity matrix

-By adding the installed capacities of large power plants and own generation of solar energy, the solar source ranks fifth in the Brazilian electricity matrix. Recently, solar has surpassed the installed power of thermoelectric plants powered by oil and other fossils, which represent 9.1 GW of the Brazilian electricity matrix.

Source: Absolar

Project was based on the consumption of three locations

Businessman Eduardo de Lima Sampaio owns a society soccer arena and a restaurant in the Curió Utinga neighborhood. The project was based on the consumption of the arena, his apartment and his summer house in Salinópolis, whose monthly energy costs were $3,500.00,

R$670.00 and R$150.00, respectively, totaling an average of R$4,320.00 monthly energy cost. “Currently, the sum of the 3 accounts reaches, on average, R$580.00, with savings of almost 87%”, he calculates.

Eduardo ordered the project in April 2019 and the installation took place in June of the same year, with approval by the energy concessionaire in July, when the energy credits began to be generated. 100 solar panels were installed on the roof of the arena’s shed at a cost of R$137 thousand, financed by a private bank at 1.3% interest in 60 months.

“The main advantages of the system are that they do not suffer from the variation in the cost of energy with the exception of taxes and public lighting, in addition to reducing the immediate cost, since the cost of financing is lower than the previous cost with the energy bill”, details.

Among the disadvantages, he says, is maintenance in case of electrical problems and monitoring of the functioning. “I’ve already suffered an overload in the utility’s power supply that resulted in the system breaker tripping, causing it to shut down and this was not noticed by me. So we spent a few days without generating energy and not realizing it”.

Another disadvantage pointed out is that, according to Eduardo, there is an obligation for annual maintenance with the same company that installed the project so as not to lose the warranty, making it impossible to research the market for the lowest price. “Despite this, I don’t regret it because my costs are already reduced and when the financing ends, the difference will be much greater”.

The system works by generating energy and supplying it directly to the concessionaire, which transforms it into credits that are deducted from energy bills linked to the same CPF/CNPJ registered as an energy supplier, in this case Eduardo’s company. “All the surplus energy generated is transformed into credits that can be used in up to 10 years”.