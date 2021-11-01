Parnaíba will receive flights from Fortaleza and Teresina from December

The Government of Piauí announced that Voepass started this Friday (29th) the sale of airline tickets to two destinations that make up the Rota das Emoções, namely Parnaíba, in Piauí, and Jericoacoara, in Ceará. The routes will be made from the cities of Fortaleza (CE) and Teresina (PI), both of which are part of the list of new cities operated by the company.

According to Carina Câmara, Secretary of State for Tourism in Piauí, the achievement is positive for the resumption of the tourism sector, which has been standing out even more for the return of flights, bringing Ceará and Maranhão closer to Piauí. In addition to Voepass, Parnaíba already receives flights from Azul Linhas Aéreas on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Photo: Marcelo Cardoso/GP1 Parnaíba Piauí Airport

“A happiness to be able to see what we articulated back there happening. The Rota das Emoções is a tourist route that includes the main tourist destinations on the coast of Piauí and the states of Ceará and Maranhão and has been growing even more in this sector’s resumption, with flights, it will gain a great boost to attract new tourists. We are very happy with this news”, he highlighted.

The new destinations will come into operation at the beginning of the summer vacation season, from December 12th, and will be operated by ATR72 model aircraft, with capacity for 70 passengers. Voepass will operate in 40 different destinations in all regions of Brazil.

In addition to the conventional ticket, the company will offer the possibility of purchasing the “Passport of Emotions”, which will allow customers flexibility in scheduling the trip both for the date and for the definition of destinations. The passport will be available for sale from November 5th.

Check flights during the week

Fortaleza – Parnaíba

Monday – 2 flights

Tuesday – 1 flight

Wednesday – 2 flights

Thursday – 1 flight

Friday – 1 flight

Teresina – Parnaíba

Monday – 1 flight

Wednesday – 1 flight

Saturday – 1 flight

Jericoacoara – Parnaíba

Tuesday – 1 flight

Thursday – 1 flight

Saturday – 1 flight