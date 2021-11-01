Patrick sees Europe behind and says F1 “needs to make women feel welcome”

Danica Patrick recalled a trip to Europe (Photo: Jared C. Tilton)

Main driver in the history of North American motorsport, Danica Patrick was in the Formula 1 paddock during the US GP and spoke about the presence of women in motor sport. In the same event, the W Series, exclusively women’s category, held its final races in the 2021 season.

In an interview with the American magazine Racer, Danica was asked about the absence of drivers in Formula 1, and recalled the past of negative treatment by Bernie Ecclestone, former boss of the category, who criticized Patrick in 2005, the year of his first participation in the 500 Miles of Indianapolis.

“I remember some negative things Bernie Ecclestone said about me, so maybe saying nice things, making people feel welcome,” said Danica. At the time, Bernie declared that “women should dress in white, like all other household appliances”, when asked about the pilot’s performance.

Patrick also recalled his passage through Europe between 1998 and 2001, competing in British Formula Ford and other championships. For her, the European vision of gender is still very late, and that is why it is remarkable for women to be able to pass through the Formula 1 ladder.

“I can talk about domestically, in the United States, and in England. I didn’t feel welcome in England when I was a girl, so I always felt that Europe and England were lagging behind in their social structures and hierarchy of who does what and gender dynamics. That’s how I felt,” continued Danica.

“I felt so much more welcome when I came home. I felt that people were excited to have me around, I felt the same way, but it wasn’t like that in England. Maybe that’s part of the reason I don’t see women coming and going down the Formula 1 ladder,” he added.

The last driver to participate in a Formula 1 GP was Italian Lella Lombardi, in 1976. Giovanna Amati was the last woman signed to start in the category, when she made a deal with Brabham, for 1992, but was cut after not qualifying in three consecutive races.