Petrobras announces new readjustment in 20 days, says Bolsonaro

In a press conference this Monday (1), in Rome, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said that Petrobras will announce a new readjustment in fuel prices in 20 days.

“Petrobras announces, this I know unofficially, a new readjustment in 20 days”, said Bolsonaro. “This can not happen. We can’t stand it, because the price of fuel is linked to inflation”, he lamented.

In his speech, Bolsonaro also complained about previous governments, such as Michel Temer, when the policy of pegging fuel prices to the dollar began.

The president again said that ICMS is the villain in fuel prices, and again defended the privatization of Petrobras – something that, according to him, is not something for the short term.

The last readjustment announced by the state-owned company was last week, less than twenty days after the previous high. At the time, the average selling price of gasoline A to distributors was adjusted by 7% and diesel by 9.15%.

Price lag

Even with the latest increases, it is worth mentioning that there is still a lag of prices in Brazil in relation to the foreign market.

Until the beginning of the month, this gap reached 21% in the case of gasoline and 19% in the case of diesel, according to the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure.

This signals that, in addition to these readjustments, the market may still have new highs. In addition, there is a perspective that Oil will continue to appreciate, as the largest producers of the commodity have given signs that they will not increase the supply in the global market.

(Posted by Kaluan Bernardo)