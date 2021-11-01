Petrobras says it does not consider freezing prices after measures by the states

The company claimed that the measure would generate a ‘mismatch’ with the international market | Photo: Fernando Frazão | Brazil Agency

The director of Marketing and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Mastella, denied, on Friday, 29, that the state-owned company is considering freezing the price of fuel. According to him, the measure would generate a ‘mismatch’ with the international market, which would cause harm to the company.

The leader’s statement takes place on the same day that the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), formed by the government and state representatives, approved the 90-day freeze on the state Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuel sales .

“We are not considering freezing prices. Doing so means taking Brazilian fuel off the international price, making the country’s price disconnect. This would lead to two problems: on the one hand, the market with a shortage of supplies or Petrobras having to supply 100% of the market at a higher cost. On top of that, this goes against the legislation and moves to bring more competition and investment to the Brazilian market”, said Cláudio Mastella.

During a press conference, Petrobras president Silva e Luna said in response to the question that the measures taken by the company seek to ‘help’ truck drivers, ‘the most vulnerable,’ according to the president. He also assured that he does not feel pressured in the position.

“We always monitor carefully and try to be as efficient as possible to help the most vulnerable, truck drivers and those who depend on these products. We also participated in conversations to understand how the congress can improve the situation. We know that the congress and the government are studying solutions, which seek to help truck drivers. And Petrobras is on the lookout. In the sense of feeling pressured, no, but I receive this impact and see how Petrobras can be even more sensitive to everything that is happening”, highlighted Silva e Luna.



