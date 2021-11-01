Petrobras to announce new fuel adjustment in 20 days

posted on 11/01/2021 2:30 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA)

President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (11/1) that Petrobras should announce a new fuel price readjustment in 20 days. The statement was made to journalists in Anguillara Veneta, Italy, after the chief executive was asked whether the priority in returning to Brazil would be Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família. He replied that the focus will be the price of fuel and highlighted that the villain of the price is the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

“The priority is the price of fuel. I don’t want to talk now, I saw Petrobras’ profit very quickly. Petrobras is partly state-owned, right, and a monopolist. Although the villain of the price of fuel is the ICMS that is levied on top of the final price at the pump and not at the origin”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro again blamed governors for the high input. “Governors have extra money. What I want is more that they have extra money, but not at the expense of the people.”

The Planalto holder again defended the privatization of the state-owned company. “This week will be a tough game with Petrobras, because I nominate the president, I mean, he has to go through the council, I’m not the one who nominates, and everything bad happens there falls into my lap. nothing falls into my lap. The ideal, I spoke with Paulo Guedes, is for us to privatize Petrobras. This is the ideal, in my opinion, which should happen. Now, this is not putting it on the shelf and selling it tomorrow. This process will take more than a year,” he added.

Asked if there is an ongoing study to make the privatization of the state-owned company viable, he consented and added that he spoke with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to start taking measures to remove the state-owned company “from the state’s claws.” He also blamed former president Lula for the situation of high prices.

“There is a study, yes. I asked Paulo Guedes to start taking the measures, to go in parts, right. To take Petrobras out of the state’s clutches, since two refineries were sold in our government. Now you can see, we don’t we would have these problems if those three refineries that Lula started building back there, only one were completed. In addition to not completing any, more than R$ 100 billion were diverted,” he claimed.

truck drivers strike

About the truck drivers’ strike, Bolsonaro claimed to “know unofficially” of the price increase.

“I’m following it, we’re following it. Now, I have news for you, I’m in a hurry, Petrobras is already announcing, I know unofficially, a new readjustment in about 20 days. This can’t happen. We can’t stand it, because it binds… The price of fuel is linked to inflation, you mentioned inflation, you lose purchasing power, and the population does not have their salary preserved over the last few years. The poorest suffer.”

“I don’t want that regarding the income that Petrobras gives to the government, I’m not interested in the resources. We want this to be directly reverted in a decrease in the price of diesel at the end of the line”.