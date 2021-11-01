Pink October: Breast Cancer Patients Call for Prevention | Paraíba Valley and Region

The month of October is coming to an end, but the alerts of the Pink October campaign on prevention and awareness of breast cancer, must always continue.

g1 spoke with women from the Paraíba Valley and region, who were diagnosed with the disease and tell about their overcoming stories, recalling the importance of preventive care and early diagnosis.

Marjorie Vannucci, 42, is a speech therapist and health educator and discovered breast cancer in 2017 in routine exams, when she was 38 years old.

She says that the family has a history with the disease, with cases with her grandmother and mother. The health professional explains that even before her diagnosis, she was already actively involved in campaigns to change habits and health care against cancer.

“When I came across my own diagnosis, I started to promote these dialogues even more and to talk more and more with women, who are the ones who come to me the most to talk about the subject. Many people are scared by this diagnosis, I went the youngest woman in the family to discover breast cancer, at an aggressive stage, but with a very good prognosis. My mother is 75 years old and has a very good quality of life, and so am I. We managed to reframe the story of our family,” says Marjorie.

Currently, Marjorie acts as a creator of digital content and encourages campaigns and actions to combat breast cancer. In her profile on social networks, she shares information about the treatment, what her lifestyle is like, and warns about preventive care, which must be carried out throughout the year.

“The patient needs to be the protagonist of his treatment, of his life, and we all have to have quality information, regardless of whether we are diagnosed or not. I usually say that my slogan is ‘Be Pink all year round’, to be careful all year round whole, not just during the Pink October Campaign,” he explains.

The oncologist responsible for Marjorie’s treatment, Dr. Henrique Zanoni, a doctor at the Vale Oncology Institute (IOV), explains that the hereditary issue affects 5 to 10% of cancer cases, and indicates that people who have a family history of cases of breast cancer, have the suggestion of starting routine screening for screening earlier, around 30-40 years.

Daniela Alvarenga, from Taubaté, was diagnosed at age 25, an age when it is less common to find patients with this type of cancer. According to the Instituto Vencer o Câncer, 1 to 2% of women diagnosed with breast cancer are under 30 years old, but that is why preventive self-examination should always be performed.

In Daniela’s case, it was necessary to remove and reconstruct the breast after starting treatment. She says that she felt some pain in her right breast, and that when she visited the doctor, the news of the carcinoma came at an advanced stage. Therefore, the most effective treatment indicated for that stage of the disease was mastectomy surgery.

“At the beginning it was very difficult, because I didn’t believe in recovery and at the time I was already a mother, my son was 5 years old. It was a lot of suffering, because at the time we didn’t talk so much about women’s health care. mastectomy, and with the support of my husband and my sisters, I also did the breast reconstruction,” says Daniela.

Today, at age 40, Daniela is a mother of three, works as a baker and explains how family support was important to move forward and pass through the recovery process from the surgeries with quality.

“Today I still have 2 handkerchiefs that I used, and if I can leave a message for other women it is: Take care of yourself, love yourself, and seek support. Don’t be alone. Because one day the victory comes, and the disease ends. And always have hope, because today, with the advance of medicine, the disease has a cure.”

In Brazil, breast cancer is the second most common in women, after skin cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), women over 40 and 50 years of age have a higher risk of developing breast cancer. However, some types of lifetime exposures and the natural biological changes that come with aging increase this risk. Involving reproductive history, endocrine changes, and even genetic and hereditary factors, such as Marjorie’s case.

This reinforces the indication of specialists to perform self-examination and clinical examination for early detection of the disease.

In addition to the prevention tests, Dr. Zanoni indicates that the treatments and care for patients who are diagnosed with breast cancer are very important and directly influence the treatment.

“Welcome and education are two pillars in the journey of treating a patient who is treating cancer, which must always be practiced and improved. They have a great impact on both the quality of treatment and the best result, which is what everyone expects . It is very important to have the support of an experienced multidisciplinary team, guidance on physical activities, medical supervision and care for emotional and psychological well-being so that the patient and their families are safe and confident during all stages of treatment”, emphasizes the oncologist.