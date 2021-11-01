Pix turns 1 year this month, jumps 639% and surpasses 100 million users – 11/01/2021

Pix, an instant payment system launched by the Central Bank, completes its first year of operation on the 16th. During these first 365 days of operation, the numbers show a jump in the use of the system. It grew 639% in the number of users, going from 13.7 million individuals in November 2020 to 101.3 million in September this year.

The system rivals debit cards and cash as the main means of payment for Brazilians. See the top numbers and a balance of Pix in its first year to follow.

The data released by the Central Bank, comparing November 2020 with September 2021, are as follows:

Registered keys: 95.3 million (November/20) x 330.8 million (September/21).

Transactions made by individuals and companies: 33.5 million x 1.04 billion

Amounts transferred: BRL 29.6 million x BRL 559 million

Individual customers: 13.7 million x 101. 3 million

Client companies: 1.14 million x 7.6 million

“The work as a whole was extremely positive. It has been growing almost 10% a month, it fell in popular taste. There was an acceptance by the consumer, which is extremely positive, which shows that we got the process and implementation right,” he says. Leandro Vilain, Executive Director of Innovation, Banking Products and Services at Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

how did it start

Created by the Central Bank and made available by banking institutions and fintechs, Pix was created to fill a gap in the lives of Brazilians: instant bank transfer, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and free of charge for individuals. In the case of companies, the rate varies between each bank, but is between R$0.50 and R$10.

On December 21, 2018, the Central Bank released the fundamental requirements for the system. In 2020, it went live. On October 5th, the registration of the keys began. The system actually went into operation on November 16th.

“The beauty of the model is that it’s not forced. Pix is ​​more of a payment method. It’s not mandatory. If you want to pay in cash or TED, that’s fine,” says Vilain.

Savings for people

Ione Amorim, economist and coordinator of the financial services program at Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute), says that customers have had a reduction in costs.

“A DOC/TED costs from R$ 10 to R$ 20. So, the savings for consumers is very good”, he declared. “At first, there was a certain distrust, perhaps because of the way it worked, but it was quickly absorbed by the population. It improved the transferability, without costs. The fees were very high. People made withdrawals to avoid paying fees. And there was also access. quickly to the operation, making access to banking services cheaper,” he said.

Scams and kidnappings

The distrust of Pix is ​​related to the safety of the process. The tool’s speed and instantaneous transactions have become attractive to criminals.

Between January and July 2021, the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo registered 206 police reports involving lightning kidnappings, almost 40% more compared to the same period in 2020.

“I don’t think anyone imagined that Pix, which is something wonderful, would cause this kind of misfortune. The Central Bank is monitoring and implementing measures to minimize this. We can’t throw the project away. Some corrections will be necessary,” said Vilain, from Febraban.

Overnight cashout limit

In fact, the Central Bank acted and limited transactions to R$1,000 at night. The objective is to reduce risk situations, and the measure applies to Pix, TED, DOC, transfers between banks, bank slips and debit cards.

Accounts specified in advance may receive Pix with amounts above the R$1,000 determined as a limit for the hours from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

There is an extra measure: suspicious transactions can be held for 30 minutes during the day and for 1 hour at night.

“Many consumers today think it’s instantaneous and there’s nothing else to do. But now, if you fall into one of those orange accounts, holding it for minutes, you can revert back to the bank. I believe these are some measures that don’t eliminate the problem, but they bring some contribution” stated Ione Amorim.

New measures are needed

Still, there is much to be done, in Idec’s view. “Maybe a second authentication, in which the consumer, when doing the process, has a mechanism that can indicate that the operations are consented. Some additional device that allows him to revert,” Amorim said.

“When it comes to authentication, you would do the transaction, but there should be a mechanism where you place a confirmation, a double check, to have a review before the transaction is committed. The recipient, in theory, does not authorize the transaction. Think into existing solutions that can, within the banking system, prevent a suspicious account from receiving the money.”

Pix will have new products in November

On September 2, the Central Bank announced two new products within the Pix portfolio: Pix Saque and Pix Troco.

Both will be implemented on November 29 and, like the previous changes, will have a limited value: R$500 during the day and R$100 between 8pm and 6am.

Pix Saque will work similarly to a traditional bank withdrawal. The customer will need to make a Pix to the withdrawal agent (any store or ATM that offers the service), by scanning a QR Code.

That way, the person will have access to money in notes. Commercial establishments and ATMs will be able to offer the withdrawal.

The Pix Troca will be similar. The only difference is that cash can be withdrawn during payment of a purchase at the establishment. The Pix, then, would be in the amount composed by the purchase itself plus the amount to be withdrawn. On the statement, the two amounts will be broken down.

According to the Central Bank, the two new products will have an optional offer. The decision will be taken by commercial establishments, companies and banking institutions that have ATMs.

For Idec, the new products of the Pix family can be dangerous for the consumer:

“They bring an additional concern. There will be companies outside the financial system, commercial establishments and, at that time, you can have a fee charged by the establishment. This is bad, it deregulates the sector,” said Ione Amorim.

Banks had no loss with Pix, says Febraban

If Pix released the consumer from using TED and DOC for interbank transfers, it’s natural to imagine that banks reduced their profit margin with Pix, right? According to Febraban, no.

“We were hoping that there would actually be a migration from TED and DOC to Pix. Surprisingly, it dropped somewhere around 40 or 50 million TEDs a month. The drop in TED was very small, while Pix exploded. I personally believe that Pix ended up consuming the transactions that were made in cash, which is great. You reduce the logistical costs of money,” said Vilain.

According to him, the banks estimated to spend R$ 10 billion a year on logistics alone, not including security. “It’s a lot of money. Brazil is very big. There are places in the North region where you take money by plane, by canoe. There are places where the armored car travels 300 km. The cost of bringing and carrying money is significant.”

“Pix is ​​not harming the life of any bank. The effect on bank revenue from the fall in TEDs has been very limited. On the other hand, Pix has brought a lot of advantage. As there are fewer cash transactions, there is no need for a guy to go to a cashier and withdraw a fractional amount. The ATM cannot always have R$10 bills. So the guy has to get in line, occupy the cashier, there must be more cashiers because of the law .”, he said.

According to the director of Febraban, the banks had improvements with Pix in logistics involving cash.