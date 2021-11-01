PM confirms a death among civilian firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The victim is a woman, according to Lieutenant Colonel of the Military Police and Regional Coordinator for Civil Defense, Rodrigo Quintino. Her identity has not been revealed.

The lieutenant colonel informed that of the 10 buried, one was rescued alive. Another six people were injured but not arrested. The victims were taken to the Hospital de Misericórdia of Altinópolis and have already been discharged.

At first, the Fire Department even reported that 12 people had been buried and that five were rescued alive. The information was updated around 2:45 pm by the corporation.

A unified command post was set up at the site to help work on the Gruta Duas Bocas, which is close to the Gruta Itambé, a well-known tourist spot in the city. Major Rodrigo Leal, commander of the 9th Fire Department, said 14 men work exclusively in the cave.

“The rescue is very difficult because of the condition. It’s another kilometer to reach the place. There was a collapse of part of the cave. We are working very carefully to also preserve the lives of the teams.”

The heavy rain that has hit the region since Saturday afternoon makes the rescue even more difficult.

1 of 2 Fire Department works to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Disclosure Fire Department works to rescue civilian firefighters buried in a cave in Altinópolis, SP — Photo: Disclosure

Ceiling collapsed during training

The landslide happened around 1:00. According to the Fire Department, 28 civil firefighters and instructors were training inside the cave when the cave’s roof collapsed, leaving part of the group trapped. The activity was promoted by a specialized school.

According to teacher Cristina Trifoni, mother of instructor Rodrigo Trifoni, the group would spend the night there as part of the training. Her 32-year-old son is one of the arrested victims.

At around 9:45 am, the Fire Department reported that the first victim was taken out alive. The site, according to the corporation, is collapsed and there is a risk of further collapse. It was necessary to shore up the area so that the rescue work could be done safely.

The Military Police’s Águia helicopter helps transport firefighters and first responders to the entrance to the cave.

In a statement, the state government said a task force was set up at the site. Rescue specialists, technicians from the State Civil Defense Coordination and a geologist from the Technological Research Institute (IPT) were taken by helicopter to Altinópolis to reinforce the work.

The Civil Defense and the Fire Department informed that they had not been previously communicated about the training being carried out.

See more news from the region at g1 Ribeirão Preto e Franca