Pocketnarism dissolves | the antagonist

× Disclosure

Filmmaker Josias Teófilo (photo) picked a fight with Mario Frias and his gang. On Twitter, he criticized the lack of consistency in the Culture secretary’s management, incapable of promoting the conservative agenda.

“There is no schedule for the Bicentennial of Independence, but there is a lot of crap on the internet”, wrote Theophilus, who said he was “one of the few people who produce culture that still supports the government”.

“They let the Cinemateca catch fire, then handed the Cinemateca to Jandira Feghali’s group, approved the garbage of the Aldair Blanc Law, announced the Bicentennial audiovisual notice and said nothing more”.

Mario Frias reacted, stated that “the entire budget for the year was used” in “various cultural actions”, like “orchestras, circus, sacred art, literature, historical heritage and museum activities”.

“Actions completely focused on real culture, without an ideological platform for the hallucinated and their vile agents. No glamour, pure action aimed at the people and the common man.”

Tourism minister Gilson Machado joined the fray and posted a video playing accordion with the Criança Cidadã orchestra. “Our Public Policies for Culture contemplate respect for freedoms, in short, they give opportunity to the simple man. Encouraging the talent of children and young people is the true path to building a solid foundation in the Culture of a Nation.”

Eduardo Matos de Alencar, screenwriter of the film Nem Tudo Se Unfaz, by Teófilo, made fun of the posts. According to him, the “common man travels through the Frias networks and his gang, what do you find? Nothing. Sealing only. Just mitt. And the macho man still tries to hide behind the President”.

“The government has a lot of good things, yes. You do not. They are disqualified. They are good for nothing (…) It remains to warn THE ELECTOR not to VOTE for this gang nor for the deputies who have sponsored it.”

More news