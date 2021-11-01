Police disperse demonstration of truck drivers in Santos, and government says roads are free of roadblocks

PRF and PM act to comply with 29 court injunctions that provide for fines of up to R$ 1 million against possible stoppages of highways, refineries and strategic points in at least 20 states

Brazil Agency The truck drivers’ main claim is a review of Petrobras’ pricing policy, which has been imposing constant increases on fuels



According to Ecovias, the concessionaire responsible for several highways in the State of São Paulo, there was only a blockade point linked to the truckers’ strike this Monday, November 1st, which took place at kilometer 68 of the Anchieta highway. Early in the morning, there was also a start of mobilization in the port of saints, but the Military Police (PM) riot police dispersed the demonstration and the blockade did not materialize. At the location, the truck drivers and the PM maintain a dialogue. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, based on information from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, there are no records of blockades, neither partial or total, on federal highways or strategic logistic points. The Court granted 29 injunctions against road blocks, refineries and strategic points, covering at least 20 states. The staff of the Federal Highway Police (PRF) continues to work to ensure that decisions are complied with and avoid the high fines they provide, which may reach R$1 million.

The stoppage of truck drivers scheduled for this Monday was called on November 16 amid constant increases in fuel, which is the main complaint of the category. The price of diesel oil has already risen more than 34% in the last 12 months, according to the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15). The truck drivers are asking for a review of Petrobras’ pricing policy and other demands, such as the return of the category’s special retirement. Truck drivers are still dissatisfied with some of the federal government’s proposals. In São Paulo, the The strike intended to block several locations such as the Bandeirantes highway, Anhanguera, Raposo Tavares, Régis Bittencourt, Via Dutra, Fernão Dias, Rodoanel Mario Covas from midnight on Monday.

*With information from reporter Caterina Achutti