Police reveals the contents of the new cangao’s war arsenal in Varginha – Gerais

Material found with the criminals of the new cangao would be enough to mount a battle in a war (photo: PCMG)

The Civil Police released, on the morning of this Monday (1st/11), all the public material seized in the two cups where the 26 men who would be members of a group of the new cangao were, and who were killed by the police in the city of Varginha, in the south of Minas. The police consider that what was seized can be considered a real arsenal of war. In total, 28 weapons were found, most of them for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces, with an emphasis on a .50 rifle, which used in wars to destroy tanks. In addition to this, there were two 7.62/39 rifles, 14 5.56 rifles, three 12-gauge shotguns, three PT Taurus 380 pistols, one PT Smith Wesson 9mm pistol, two PT Golck G17 9mm pistols, two Roni burst kits.

The total ammunition was 5,059, of which 60 were .50, 2,916 were 5.56, 991 were 7.62, 470 were 9mm, 163 were 380, 123 were 12-caliber, 130 were 44-caliber, and 206 were 25-caliber. chargers, three from .50, 77 from 5.56, 19 from 7.62, six from 380, 10 from 9mm and one from .40.

In addition, several explosives were found, 22 jacket covers, 12 tactical pants, 10 tactical blouses, a ballistic helmet, five balaclavas, six tactical hats, 12 pairs of ballistic vests, six pairs of knee pads, 12 gallons of 18 liter gasoline , four gallons of diesel 100 liters, seven radio communicators, seven laser pens, a hammer, three flashlights, in addition to a large number of miguelites, which are assemblies of welded nails, which serve to puncture car tires, which would be essential in an escape . Also, 12 cars and a truck.